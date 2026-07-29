Education Department Says Walz’s Minnesota Schools Have ‘Trans Dolls’ for Students

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) is now investigating reports that Minnesota Democrats are distributing creepy dolls connected with transgender ideology to children as young as four years old.

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Yes, wokies are child groomers; there is no doubt about it. Homosexuals and transgender-identifying individuals are particularly prone to grooming kids not only because they too often have pedophilic tendencies, but because they cannot reproduce naturally, so they essentially have to steal other people‘s children in order to perpetuate their ideology and lifestyle.

I would have embedded the image of the creepy dolls below, but X is censoring it by making it impossible to embed, so check it out at this link or by using the post from Education Secretary Linda McMahon below. Let us take a moment to appreciate the irony of the fact that this content is supposedly aimed at very small children in school, but X supposedly finds it so offensive that it cannot allow embeds of the images.

Defending Education filed a complaint with ED’s Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) that included reports from Minnesota parents that they believed school authorities violated their statutory and constitutional rights by not notifying the parents ahead of time that children in the classroom would be using “transgender dolls” for an activity.

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Defending Education Founder and President Nicole Neily said in a statement shared with PJ Media, “We are deeply grateful the Education Department is taking immediate action to protect Minnesota students from being subject to UMN’s appalling ‘My Gender Dolls.’”

Neily exclaimed, “It is deeply perverse – and biologically false – to impress upon children that genitalia can be swapped out like Mr. Potato Head parts, with no lasting damage. And for the state to wrest control of these conversations from parents (while using their tax dollars to do so, no less) is truly insult to injury.”

The ED July 29 press release said:

According to news reports, “MyGenderDolls” will be available to Minnesota educators for use in classrooms with students as young as four years old this fall. The dolls – developed via a taxpayer-funded University of Minnesota program – feature removable, interchangeable internal and external genitalia, gender-neutral names, and clothing (including undergarments) for both sexes. The use of sexually explicit dolls to introduce young students to highly sensitive subject matters, with potential mental health implications for some children, undermines parents’ authority over their children’s safety and well-being.

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This violates the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment.

“While Governor Walz and the radical left continue to funnel taxpayer dollars to perverted ideologies that can harm children, the Trump Administration is fighting to protect children’s innocence and defend parents’ role as the first and primary decision-makers in their child’s education,” said McMahon. “No four-year-old should be exposed to such material – especially without a parent’s knowledge or consent. ED will enforce the law to its fullest extent, putting parents and families firmly in the driver’s seat of their child’s education.”

It is biologically impossible to alter one’s sex, so wokies are blatantly lying to children with the MyGender Dolls. But the whole point is to rush children into mutilating their bodies and making disastrous decisions before they’re old enough to realize what garbage the propaganda was.

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