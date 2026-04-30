Republicans Actually Pounce on Tim Walz’s Mind-Blowing Pivot on Rampant Fraud

If you rolled a quarter down any empty hallway in Minnesota, there’s a good chance that a Democrat or a Democrat “ally” would snatch it up before it came to a stop – and say it was theirs all along. Fraud is so rampant in the state that you can’t just isolate it to the Somalis, though they are the champions in this area, as of now. And it’s not just childcare centers. It’s Medicare, Medicaid, nursing homes, hospices, COVID-19 relief, and likely a whole lot more.

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The common thread throughout is that most of the money flowing to places where it shouldn’t have come from federal and state taxpayers, and the people in charge seem to have looked the other way.

You can’t solve a systemic problem like this with one case, one arrest, or one push. Given the magnitude of the problem in Minnesota, to resolve it will likely take federal law enforcement years — at least another Republican administration after President Donald Trump’s current term has passed.

So it was welcome news when we learned that the FBI has raided roughly 20 Minnesota businesses that are suspected of fraud, including that now famous misspelled “childcare” operation called “Quality Learing Center.”

The fabulous football coach and Democrat Party’s designated “regular guy,” who is Minnesota’s Democrat governor in his spare time, Tim Walz, commented on the raids on the X platform:

If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today,” he posted. “We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it. Today’s raids by state and federal law enforcement happened because our state agencies caught irregular behavior and reported it. That’s how the system is supposed to work, and our agencies will keep at it as long as there are fraudsters around to put behind bars.

If you commit fraud in Minnesota you’re going to get caught — and that’s exactly what we saw today. We catch criminals when state and federal agencies share information. Joint investigations work, and securing justice depends on it. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 28, 2026

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What Walz conveniently ignored was that the system is actually supposed to work a little differently. People who worked for Walz weren’t supposed to give fraudsters money in the first place. They were supposed to oversee that money and the recipients. And they were supposed to report problems, or dare I mention it, deny state funds to suspected fraudsters. The state didn’t do much of that at all.

Minnesota lawmakers have said the problems with fraud in the state rose all the way up to the governor’s mansion, with Walz allegedly turning a “blind eye” to all of the filth and rot happening under his watch.

For Walz to suddenly get religion on fraud is curious. So curious that even Republicans noticed. They not only noticed, but a few “pounced.”

Vice President JD Vance can pounce like no other. In an interview on The Will Cain Show on Fox News, Vance said of Walz, “This is like the arsonist trying to claim credit for the work of the fire department because Tim Walz let this fraud happen under his watch…Whether he was complicit in it directly himself or just turned a blind eye towards it.”

I like how Vance made sure to leave open the possibility that Walz may have some reckoning to do himself for some of these shenanigans.

🚨 NOW: VP JD Vance absolutely FLAMED Tim Walz for TAKING CREDIT for the federal raids on Somali day cares in Minnesota



"This is like the arsonist trying to claim credit for the work of the fire department! Tim Walz let this fraud happened under HIS watch. Whether he was… pic.twitter.com/5dpvrTC1aS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 29, 2026

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FBI Director Kash Patel did some pouncing of his own on Walz’s attempt to take credit for the work of the feds.

🚨 TIM WALZ JUST GOT EXPOSED BY KASH PATEL



WALZ tried taking credit for FBI raids on Somali fraudsters



Kash Patel: “DOJ drafted and executed EVERY warrant! Go ahead and take credit for OUR work while we smoke out MN fraud under YOUR governorship!” 🔥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/3cHSd82CdL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

Journalist Nick Shirley, the one person most responsible for exposing the scale of the fraud in Minnesota, took some time out of his busy schedule to pounce.

Happy Learing Day 🎉

Today the Learing Center and 21 other fraudulent businesses were raided by the FBI.



Here's what this means:

- There was enough evidence to get search warrants

- Tim Walz reversed his previous statements, confirming the fraud is real

- Fraudsters across… pic.twitter.com/MWZRvm59Kd — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) April 29, 2026

Walz is so shameless that not only did he propagandize and rewrite history on X, but he spoke in the Minnesota halls of government, where he reiterated his “commitment” to stamping out fraud.

Tim Walz attempts to take credit for fraud raids in his state carried out by the FBI and DHS. pic.twitter.com/FuJVqtBQ2O — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 29, 2026

Rep. Anna Paulina (R-Fla.) hinted that Walz may be next on the FBI’s person of interest list when she pounced.

🚨NEW: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is reacting to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz taking credit for the FBI raids at Minneapolis-area businesses on Tuesday, including child care centers.



"The real reason today’s raids happened is because Tim Walz is one heartbeat away from prison and… pic.twitter.com/SoeCopaVMn — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) April 28, 2026

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We can only hope. Under Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, it feels like a log-jam of indictments and investigations broke free, and we’re now seeing progress that some people who messed around are about to “find out.” All of this only makes Walz look that much smaller and more duplicitous. For someone as shameless as him, Republicans can’t pounce enough.

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