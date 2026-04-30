In These Divided Times, It's Important to Remember That Half the Country Once Hated Lincoln

Oh, the emotions in the United States of America here in the Year of Our Lord 2026! There's despair. There's anger. There's...well, there's mostly anger. Heck, I tend to be dead inside and the partisan political acrimony has even been getting to me. In a recent VIP column, I wrote that I was taking a brief break from my workday habit of perusing the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post because I'm starting to worry about that kind of crazy being contagious.

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That followed a week or two of me venting in various ways about the state of things in American politics. Then I remembered something very important: I'm rather enjoying President Trump's second term. Seeing the Democrats rend their garments over everything that he does isn't something I should let get me frustrated. It's kind of a schadenfreude-filled bonus.

As I began to return to my typical Zen-like state, I decided it would be fun to trigger the lefties by writing a column that not only likened President Trump to President Abraham Lincoln, but likened today's Democrats to the seditious secessionists (say that three times fast) of the Civil War era. I know I'm not the first conservative pundit to do this. Honestly, I'm surprised at how long it took me to get around to it. I have a lot of lefty trolls and a kajillion prog followers on X; I really should be thinking of triggering them more often.

Even though the circumstances are obviously different, finding parallels between what's happening now and the America of the 1860s isn't difficult for conservatives, mostly because we've all read history books. I am in no way saying that things are as severe right now — families aren't killing each other from opposite sides of a war. I just can't help but think that there are some similarities between the political climate then and now.

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Today's Democrats may not want to secede from the Union in the way that the South did back in the day. They're far more insidious. The progressive dream that drives modern Dems involves the absolute shredding of any parts of the Constitution that pertain to real liberty. Free speech as we know it will be gone. Gun rights will be gone. Due process? See ya. Goodbye Electoral College, hello every president being elected by California, New York, and Illinois. The execrable 16th Amendment will, of course, be safe.

As I have written many times, they will still be calling it the United States of America, but it won't resemble the country that we love. True, it's not secession, but they're still trying to break up the country in a different way.

Now considered the greatest president in American history, Abraham Lincoln was unpopular with a lot of people when he was in office. See if this sounds familiar: during the presidential election of 1864, Lincoln faced intra-party opposition from Republicans who were dissatisfied with his handling of the war. The GOP has had its whiny turncoat problem since its earliest days.

While the Southerners pretended they had a new country, they were all still Americans in the eyes of Lincoln and the Unionists. Because they were. A note for the pedants out there: I know that the Southern states didn't really make up half the population. I'm an opinion writer, not a journalist, and I sometimes take creative license to make a headline fit. Whatever the exact number, quite a lot of people had Lincoln Derangement Syndrome.

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You all get the sentiment, though.

When we are talking about support for a president, we're never really considering the entire population anyway, just the electorate. Right now, a good chunk of that electorate really, really, loathes President Trump. The amazing thing about this second term is that he is not getting distracted by that at all. That's one of the reasons that the Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers are getting more unhinged by the minute. They're still spitting nails because they couldn't put him in jail in 2023 or 2024.

President Trump shares an important quality with President Lincoln: resolve. We can throw vision in there for good measure as well. Both are essential for a leader in troubled times. We may not be at war with each other like we were in the 1860s, but these are most definitely troubled times. Once again, the trouble is coming from the people who are trying to destroy the Republic and are consumed with hatred for the president who is fighting to preserve it.

President Trump is on the right side of history. He knows it. We know it.

Now they just have to keep him safe.

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