Exclusive: Israeli Dad Describes Baby's Birth Amid Missile Fire

Amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran's genocidal regime and its terror proxy Hezbollah, many Israeli civilians have to deal with regular missile attacks, including during the most critical personal crises of their lives.

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Nikola Hinawi told me of his son Christian's birth, "It was an unplanned home birth during bombing and bomb alerts." Little Christian's first hours were spent being rushed from one bomb shelter to the other, and his family members met him as they huddled in one shelter amidst the missile attack. Fortunately, both Christian and his mother are now doing very well.

Nikola, an Arab Christian in Jaffa, and his wife Violette “were planning to leave the house and go to the hospital” whenever she was about to give birth. But when Nikola woke up to find his wife experiencing contractions, and “all of a sudden she felt that the baby was coming home, we canceled that plan and we called Magen David Adom straight” away, he told me. The Hinawis agreed it would be even harder for Violette to drive to the hospital while already in labor so they contacted Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's emergency services, about which you can read in other PJ Media interviews.

Describing the situation around his son's birth as "very tense," and "very hectic," Nikola nevertheless stated that "timing worked by our side, because everything turned out to be very well," because "my wife turned out to be very good and the baby turned out to be very good and healthy. So I couldn't have asked ...for a better ending... or actually a beginning."

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He praised the MDA emergency team who helped the Hinawis every step of the way, including after the birth when they had to rush to two different bomb shelters. "First of all, they helped me during the two phone calls before they arrived," Nikola said. "They helped me to prepare, I would say; by the time they arrived, …I was already holding the… baby's head in my arms, and then when they arrived, they took over. But their help was there all along."

The first missile alarm went off right after the birth when Violette couldn't walk, so the MDA team — Dr. Gal Rosen, Vladislav Priadko, and Yuval Peleg — put her on a gurney and put her in the building's bomb shelter. There Christian's siblings, grandparents, aunt, and neighbors met him. Later, MDA put Violette in the ambulance to transport her to the hospital, with Nikola and Christian coming along, but near the hospital another siren sounded and they all rushed to a nearby bomb shelter. Rosen wrapped Christian in a thermal blanket and he and Nikola ran with the baby to get him to safety. "I owe my life and my baby's life and my wife's life to Magen David Adom, because their support was very professional and on the spot," Nikola Hinawi stated gratefully.

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The frequent terrorist conflicts against Israel make life "very difficult for civilians on the ground," Hinawi told me. In the long run, he argued, it is civilians who suffer most. But at least in this case, MDA and the Hinawis experienced an almost miraculous timeline that led to a healthy birth and the family's safe reunion.

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