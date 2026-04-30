Did Comey Threaten Trump’s Assassination to Boost Book Sales?

Former FBI Director James Comey is once again facing a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment for his threat to assassinate Donald Trump. And the DOJ is also reportedly emphasizing the fact that Comey made his threat only a few days before his book came out, in a potential ploy to boost sales.

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If the DOJ does decide to emphasize this point and succeeds in proving it, Comey would have to forfeit proceeds from book sales deemed attributable to his disgusting social media post, which you can see below (86 47 is slang for assassinating the 47th president, Donald Trump).

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey just posted on Instagram a picture that says: "86 47"



What does Comey mean by "get rid of" the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/SDzf92BmnI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 15, 2025

While the Justice Department has simply confirmed that it has brought renewed charges against Comey over the “86 47” post, Real Clear Investigations’ Paul Sperry added a report that could make the case extra interesting, if true. “DOJ sources tell me prosecutors are pursuing a ‘forfeiture action’ in relation to James Comey's alleged felonies because they believe Comey posted the ‘86’ Trump threat to also help drum up sales of a forthcoming book,” Sperry posted on X April 29.

He continued, “Comey posted the image five (5) days before the May 20, 2025, release of his new crime novel. Controversy over the posting thrust Comey back into the headlines and drew potential book buyers to his Instagram and X accounts where he heavily promoted the book.” The novel, “FDR Drive,” is part of a legal thriller series.

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Sperry allegedly quoted from the Comey indictment, “Upon conviction, the defendant shall forfeit to the United States any property, real or personal, which constitutes or is derived from proceeds traceable to the said offense.”

The second Comey indictment comes just after a third nearly successful assassination attempt on Donald Trump, when Cole Allen exchanged gunfire with Secret Service at the White House correspondents’ dinner Saturday.

An April 28 DOJ press release clarified that the indictment against the former FBI Director includes two counts under 18 U.S.C. § 871, as he knowingly and willfully threatened death or bodily injury against the U.S. president.

The DOJ also charged Comey under 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), accusing him of consciously ignoring a substantial risk that his social media post could and would be viewed as threatening violence against the president. “The temperature needs to be turned down, and anyone who dials it up and threatens the life of the President will be held accountable,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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Unfortunately, the original charges against Comey did not secure a conviction. Back in November, U.S. District Judge Cameron Currie asserted deceptively that Lindsey Halligan, a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who prosecuted former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, was ineligible for the office and therefore her prosecutions against Comey and James could not proceed. Currie did not even address the merits of the cases against Comey and James, fixating instead on Halligan. Hence, the DOJ has brought a new indictment.

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