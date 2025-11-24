BREAKING: Judge Claims Cases Against Comey, James Can’t Proceed

Catherine Salgado | 1:12 PM on November 24, 2025
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

A judge is claiming that Trump administration cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James cannot proceed because the prosecutor bringing them was “unlawfully appointed.”

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie is a Clinton appointee, according to Libs of TikTok. Currie alleged that Lindsey Halligan has “no prior prosecutorial experience” and therefore ruled in favor of Comey’s move to dismiss his indictment based on the federal code and the Constitution’s Appointments Clause. Currie also dismissed the case against James, who faces multiple charges, on the same grounds.

The Trump administration will almost certainly appeal the ruling, especially since it asserts that Halligan’s appointment as Interim U.S. Attorney is altogether illegitimate. This is a biased ruling protecting two accused criminals from the consequences of their actions.

Recommended: Trump Promises Huge Tariff Profits, Urges SCOTUS for Favorable Ruling

In response to the Monday ruling, Breitbart criticized Currie for ignoring the merits of the cases against Comey and James and focusing instead on Halligan. 

The claim is that Halligan‘s appointment violated the statutory limit without Senate confirmation. But many conservatives are calling out Currie’s deliberate overlooking of the evidence against Comey and James.

