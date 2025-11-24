BREAKING: Judge Claims Cases Against Comey, James Can’t Proceed

A judge is claiming that Trump administration cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James cannot proceed because the prosecutor bringing them was “unlawfully appointed.”

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie is a Clinton appointee, according to Libs of TikTok. Currie alleged that Lindsey Halligan has “no prior prosecutorial experience” and therefore ruled in favor of Comey’s move to dismiss his indictment based on the federal code and the Constitution’s Appointments Clause. Currie also dismissed the case against James, who faces multiple charges, on the same grounds.

BREAKING: Clinton-appointed U.S. district Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, just DISMISSED the cases against former FBI Director James Comey and NY AG Letitia James— alleging that the interim U.S. attorney who secured the indictments, was “unlawfully appointed” to the role. pic.twitter.com/GeG01FZM4Y — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2025

The Trump administration will almost certainly appeal the ruling, especially since it asserts that Halligan’s appointment as Interim U.S. Attorney is altogether illegitimate. This is a biased ruling protecting two accused criminals from the consequences of their actions.

NEW: A federal judge has dismissed both indictments against Tish James and Jim Comey after determining Lindsey Halligan’s appointment is unlawful. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/sPOgyu5iEO — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 24, 2025

In response to the Monday ruling, Breitbart criticized Currie for ignoring the merits of the cases against Comey and James and focusing instead on Halligan.

The claim is that Halligan‘s appointment violated the statutory limit without Senate confirmation. But many conservatives are calling out Currie’s deliberate overlooking of the evidence against Comey and James.

