Trump Promises Huge Tariff Profits, Urges SCOTUS for Favorable Ruling

President Donald Trump is certain that his tariffs will bring in record revenues for the United States if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in his favor.

As the Supreme Court considers a suit against the Trump administration and tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the president is making his case to the American people. It would be better for our economy and taxpayers if we could lower taxes and increase tariff revenue.

Trump wrote on Truth Social in the very early hours of Monday morning, “Despite the massive amount of money being made by the United States of America, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, as a direct result of Tariffs being charged to other countries, the full benefit of the Tariffs has not yet been calculated in that many of the buyers of goods and products, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs in the short term, ‘STOCK UP’ by purchasing far more inventory than they can use.”

Tariff revenues were $17.4 billion in April, had risen to almost $24 billion in May, and by July were at $29 billion, according to Fox Business. In August and September, tariff revenues rose to a spectacular $62.6 billion. Those, Fox emphasized, were record-breaking monthly revenue numbers.

That is the sort of booming revenue that the Trump administration believes can help drive our economic recovery. And now Trump believes that the temporary stocking up of inventory is reaching its limit. “That heavy inventory purchase is now, however, wearing thin, and soon Tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance, and the amounts payable to the USA will SKYROCKET, over and above the already historic levels of dollars received,” he enthusiastically predicted.

The president wrote in his usual ebullient style, “These payments will be RECORD SETTING, and put our Nation on a new and unprecedented course. We are already the ‘hottest’ Country anywhere in the World, but this Tariff POWER will bring America National Security and Wealth the likes of which has never been seen before.”

Most of the mainstream media and politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, talk as if we are unfairly imposing huge burdens on countries that have done nothing of the sort to us. But the reality is that the post-World War II trade internationally is rigged against us, with numerous nations imposing extortionate tariffs on American goods, but expecting absolutely no reciprocation.

That is what Trump was referring to when he wrote on Truth Social, “Those opposing us are serving hostile foreign interests that are not aligned with the success, safety and prosperity of the USA. They couldn’t care less about us. I look so much forward to the United States Supreme Court’s decision on this urgent and time sensitive matter so that we can continue, in an uninterrupted manner to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Tariffs can bring in large amounts of revenue and also even the playing field, which has been so unfairly stacked against America, particularly by hostile nations. Instead of standing in the way of the tariffs, the Supreme Court should allow them to go ahead for the national good.

