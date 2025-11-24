Trump Promises Huge Tariff Profits, Urges SCOTUS for Favorable Ruling

Catherine Salgado | 9:50 AM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is certain that his tariffs will bring in record revenues for the United States if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in his favor.

As the Supreme Court considers a suit against the Trump administration and tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the president is making his case to the American people. It would be better for our economy and taxpayers if we could lower taxes and increase tariff revenue.

Advertisement

Trump wrote on Truth Social in the very early hours of Monday morning, “Despite the massive amount of money being made by the United States of America, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, as a direct result of Tariffs being charged to other countries, the full benefit of the Tariffs has not yet been calculated in that many of the buyers of goods and products, in order to avoid paying the Tariffs in the short term, ‘STOCK UP’ by purchasing far more inventory than they can use.”

Tariff revenues were $17.4 billion in April, had risen to almost $24 billion in May, and by July were at $29 billion, according to Fox Business. In August and September, tariff revenues rose to a spectacular $62.6 billion. Those, Fox emphasized, were record-breaking monthly revenue numbers.

For Our VIPs: How Government Fuels the Housing Crisis It Claims to Solve

That is the sort of booming revenue that the Trump administration believes can help drive our economic recovery. And now Trump believes that the temporary stocking up of inventory is reaching its limit. “That heavy inventory purchase is now, however, wearing thin, and soon Tariffs will be paid on everything they apply to, without avoidance, and the amounts payable to the USA will SKYROCKET, over and above the already historic levels of dollars received,” he enthusiastically predicted.

Advertisement

The president wrote in his usual ebullient style, “These payments will be RECORD SETTING, and put our Nation on a new and unprecedented course. We are already the ‘hottest’ Country anywhere in the World, but this Tariff POWER will bring America National Security and Wealth the likes of which has never been seen before.”

Most of the mainstream media and politicians, both Democrats and Republicans, talk as if we are unfairly imposing huge burdens on countries that have done nothing of the sort to us. But the reality is that the post-World War II trade internationally is rigged against us, with numerous nations imposing extortionate tariffs on American goods, but expecting absolutely no reciprocation.

Recommended: 9,700+ Arrests for Online Posts in UK Last Year

That is what Trump was referring to when he wrote on Truth Social, “Those opposing us are serving hostile foreign interests that are not aligned with the success, safety and prosperity of the USA. They couldn’t care less about us. I look so much forward to the United States Supreme Court’s decision on this urgent and time sensitive matter so that we can continue, in an uninterrupted manner to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Advertisement

Tariffs can bring in large amounts of revenue and also even the playing field, which has been so unfairly stacked against America, particularly by hostile nations. Instead of standing in the way of the tariffs, the Supreme Court should allow them to go ahead for the national good.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and economic renewal. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY SUPREME COURT TARIFFS TRADE

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Keeping It Weird Until the End Stephen Kruiser
The New Definition of Blackness: When Race Stops Meaning Race Jamie K. Wilson
Jay Leno Drops a Truth Bomb on Comedy Matt Margolis
Oregon Principal Rants About ICE to School Board, Reveals She Ditched Years of History Classes Victoria Taft
Scott Adams Drops a Trump Story You Won’t Forget Matt Margolis
The Skies Empty Over Caracas As the Dictator Dances Sarah Anderson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Skies Empty Over Caracas As the Dictator Dances
What Is an American? The Meaning of Our National Identity Is Under Attack
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement