Letitia James Is Running a Free Airbnb for Fugitive Family Members

If there’s one thing you can say about New York Attorney General Letitia James, it’s that she just can’t help finding herself on the wrong end of the law—repeatedly and spectacularly. You’d think New York’s top law enforcement official would at least try to avoid the kind of behavior that lands people in orange jumpsuits, but here we are. It’s almost as if she truly believes the rules apply only to everyone else.

A grand jury indicted James earlier this month for mortgage fraud, and now she faces the embarrassment of being exposed for playing very bad host to not just one, but two criminal relatives. And get this: she’s been doing it for years, all while enthusiastically wielding the power of her office to lecture the rest of us about justice and accountability. Someone check if irony is still alive.

The details aren’t just unsavory. They’re almost satirical. As PJ Media previously reported, Nakia Thompson, her fugitive grandniece, has been holed up at James’s Norfolk, Virginia, property since 2020—rent-free, of course.

But wait! That’s not the only little skeleton cousin lurking in James’s suburban closets. She has another fugitive relative living in one of her homes: OnlyFans star Cayla Thompson-Hairston.

James’ grand-niece Cayla Thompson-Hairston, 21 — who is an OnlyFans star with a public, X-rated social media presence — was charged in April 2024 with lying about her felony criminal record when she tried to buy a gun in Suffolk, Virginia, according to court docs. Cayla was legally “disqualified” from owning a firearm due to an August 2020 felony charge of malicious wounding — which Virginia law defines as a crime in which a person “shoots, stabs, cuts or wounds any other person, or by any means causes bodily injury, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.” Thompson-Hairston was a juvenile at the time, and the records of that case are sealed. The weapons charges were later dropped because they learned Cayla’s malicious wounding charge was pleaded down to a misdemeanor, prosecutors said. In 2019, when Cayla was just 15 years old, she was also caught up in the criminal hijinks of her big sister, Nakia Thompson, 36, who is a wanted fugitive by North Carolina authorities with a slew of arrests, according to docs.

Classy family.

Both of the properties James’s fugitive grand-nieces live in are properties at the center of the federal investigation into James’s mortgage fraud.

James said that the property, which she bought in 2020 for $137,000, was a “second home,” and that she would primarily occupy it. The feds, however, say she moved Thompson in and collected rent on the property soon after she bought it — and that her alleged lie allowed her to get a better rate on her mortgage, a $19,000 gain. James has denied wrongdoing, and Thompson told the federal grand jury that she was living at the house rent-free. The under-fire AG covers the costs but does not reside at the home, according to neighbors.

I know Democrats feel they have to defend Letitia James because of the narrative they're trying to push, but seriously, how much longer can they defend this?

