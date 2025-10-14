Tish James Bought a Hideaway Home for Her Criminal Niece, Says Report

Letitia James is going to court to face criminal charges of her own. The latest report is that she bought the house at the center of these charges as a place for her criminal grandniece to hide out in.

New York Attorney General James, who garnered international attention with her efforts under the Biden administration to send Donald Trump to jail, could now be looking at jail time herself. She repeatedly listed a Norfolk, Va., residence as an “investment” property in financial disclosures while simultaneously making false claims to a bank to obtain a loan that precluded her from using the property as a rental, according to the charges. After four years of labeling the house an “investment,” in 2024, James suddenly called it in her ethics filing “real property.” But the mortgage fraud scandal gets even better (or worse), because, reportedly, James allowed her criminal niece — who has an extensive rap sheet, including for child abuse and larceny — to live in the house.

The UK Daily Mail published an exclusive on Monday, accusing James of allowing a “fugitive” from the law — her grandniece — and the niece’s children to hide out in the controversial property. Nakia Thompson has been living in the house with her three children since 2020 — in fact, the entire time under scrutiny by the court looking into James’s fraud case.

AG James’s niece appears to be the same person as Nakia Monique Thompson, who has a staggering seven charges on her record. These include three charges for contributing to delinquency and abuse of a child. She also conspired to commit larceny, was in possession of burglary tools, and was charged both with larceny and grand larceny. That’s quite a record.

If true, this adds a whole new perspective to the case against James. Not only did she allegedly commit mortgage and bank fraud, but she also did so to benefit a criminal who is reportedly on the run from law enforcement.

Ironically, Tish James ran for her position on a platform of weaponized lawfare promises, particularly against Donald Trump. Now she is being hoisted by her own petard.

For instance, when James was going after Trump, she pontificated that “no one is above the law.” Now, all of a sudden, she wants to be treated as if she were above the law. Likewise, she previously slammed people who committed the same type of fraud as that of which she is accused:

“There simply cannot be different rules for different people.” - Letitia James



I totally agree!



No one is above the law! pic.twitter.com/GtYEy4QH9F — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) October 9, 2025

The reality is that Democrats do not believe in law and order. They believe in an arbitrary and biased system, whereby they can lock up any of their opponents on the most spurious of pretexts, while they themselves get away with anything and everything. And unfortunately, for too long in the United States, having a title in front of your name — congressman, governor, president, attorney general — has been a pretty good guarantee that you will not face any consequences for your crimes. That is why James cannot believe she might actually be called to book.

