Oregon Will Spend $700M+ More on Illegals’ Healthcare Than Police

The Democrat-run state of Oregon is reportedly set to spend more than twice as much on a program that provides healthcare benefits to illegal aliens as it will spend on police. This explains so much about the state that contains violence-plagued Portland.

Tricia McLaughlin, who is the assistant secretary for the Trump-Noem Department of Homeland Security (DHS), posted on X Tuesday, “Absurd. Oregon will spend $500 million+ MORE on free health care for immigrants regardless of legal status than on state police in its current budget period.”

She added some more specific numbers: “Oregon to spend $1.5 billion in state & federal taxpayer dollars on a program that offers health benefits to illegal aliens from 2025- 2027. They budgeted $717 million on Oregon State Police.”

In fact, using the numbers listed by McLaughlin, Oregon will spend closer to $783 million more on illegal alien healthcare than on police. That is more than twice the amount of funding for police altogether.

McLaughlin was citing a report from The Daily Caller, which claimed that the Oregon state government not only confirmed the information, but stated that federal taxpayer money will help them pay for illegals’ healthcare:

The state’s health agency, the Oregon Health Authority, said in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the state expects to allocate $1.2 billion to the program — originally named “Cover All People” and now called the “Healthier Oregon Program” (HOP). Oregon lays out budgets in two-year “bienniums.” The federal government will supply 25% of the funding to provide health benefits to illegal aliens in Oregon, the OHA told the DCNF.

Now, why would we be funding a program if it is for illegal aliens? Obviously, there is some deception involved. The Trump administration must not be aware that the program funds illegal aliens.

This highlights the fact that Democrats in Oregon simply do not want help dealing with their illegal-alien criminal problem. They want to reward the law-breaking foreigners instead. No wonder they have rejected Trump's offer of National Guard assistance and encourage their constituents to hate, harass, and even attack ICE agents.

Medicaid bars illegal aliens from being beneficiaries. But it is not as simple as that, according to The Daily Caller.

But some blue states have innovated creative accounting methods to extract federal dollars without the federal restrictions, according to the Paragon Health Institute, a non-partisan policy research group. Blue states will issue taxes on Medicaid insurers and providers, obtain a bundle of federal matching dollars for those funds, then return the taxed money to those institutions, the think tank points out.

And thus, federal money is actually applied to illegal aliens.

Obviously, the Trump administration needs to investigate. DHS is already aware, and hopefully, this leads to swift accountability. The last thing we need to be doing is providing yet more freebies for foreigners who should never have been in the country to begin with.

