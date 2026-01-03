BREAKING: Maduro Arrives in New York, Speaks During Perp Walk

Sarah Anderson | 9:48 PM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have officially arrived on United States soil as of Saturday night. 

The Donald Trump administration posted a video of Maduro's "perp walk" on its RapidResponse47 X account. In the video, you can see Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents escorting the narco-terrorist through the halls of a law enforcement facility. 

Maduro is dressed in all black and bundled up in a hoodie and toboggan and wearing sandals with socks. I guess it's a little bit colder in New York than it is in Caracas. Maduro had reportedly not left his home country since 2019. He's also holding a water bottle. 

He says something to one of his escorts before turning to what I assume is the press and saying, "Good night. Happy New Year" in English. He doesn't look quite as upset about his situation as you might think — he's probably assuming some leftist judge is going to send him back on his merry way to Venezuela tomorrow.  We would not be surprised. 

Fox News reports that the pair arrived via helicopter "at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn late Saturday after being transported by helicopter from the Drug Enforcement Agency in Manhattan after being processed." Their helicopter convoy reportedly flew right past the Statue of Liberty. 

Fox News also reports that transportation was handled by the FBI and that "Maduro was transported from Venezuela to Guantanamo Bay before being flown to New York." This is reportedly video of his arrival:   

Maduro is expected to make an initial court appearance early next week. 

I have to say I've been posting a lot of videos of Maduro dancing over the last few months, but I think this dance with the DEA agents is my favorite. Here's one from last week. How quickly things change.  

