Under Trump, U.S. Customs Stopped 12,700 Pounds of Deadly Fentanyl

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has stopped considerably more than 10,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl from entering the United States since Donald Trump took office, a radical and extreme contrast to the open border policies of the Biden administration that fueled fentanyl deaths.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release on April 29 stating it was National Fentanyl Awareness Day and praising customs and border officers who have made such great progress in fighting the illegal drug trade. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died of drug overdoses, particularly fentanyl, in the last few years, and the Biden administration’s active encouragement of mass illegal migration and cartel operations was a considerable factor in driving up deaths.

To be precise, since January 2025, when Donald Trump‘s second term in office began, CBP has seized 12,743 pounds of fentanyl. To give some context on how many lives that potentially saved, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration provides the following facts:

• 42% of pills tested for fentanyl contained at least 2 mg of fentanyl, considered a potentially lethal dose. • Drug trafficking organizations typically distribute fentanyl by the kilogram. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

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To translate that into the terms of the 12,700 pounds of fentanyl seized under Trump, the CBP stopped enough fentanyl to cause the deaths of nearly 3 billion people.

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In 2023, under the Biden administration, almost 73,000 Americans died from fentanyl, which DHS described as "equivalent to a sold-out football stadium." And each one of those deaths left multiple other loved ones' lives permanently damaged.

Many of these deceased victims didn't even know they were taking fentanyl. DHS highlighted the heartbreak of Anne Fundner, whose 15-year-old son Weston took a fentanyl-laced pill without realizing it and died. From DHS:

In August, Fundner stood next to President Trump as he signed into law the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act, which classifies fentanyl-related substances under Schedule I in the Controlled Substances Act. This legislation gives law enforcement agencies like CBP and HSI greater authority to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and requires stiffer penalties for traffickers.

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Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “The Biden administration left our border wide open for drug cartels to pour drugs into country and profit off of killing Americans. Under President Trump, we are dismantling drug cartels. Thanks to our secure border, we have cut down the flow of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into our communities. We have saved countless American lives by stopping these poisons from entering the country.”

The Biden-Harris administration's border policies were a huge and lucrative boon to drug traffickers, and American citizens paid the price. Fortunately, the Trump-Vance administration's CBP is working hard to prevent similar mass tragedies from occurring again.

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