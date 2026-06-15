The Morning Briefing: Sane People Aren't Triggered by Elon Musk's Wealth

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day explaining charcuterie to a group of homebound Tibetan Pictionary enthusiasts.

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Of all the twisted things that I find unfathomable about the leftist brain, the resentment of self-made wealthy people is at the top of the list. I do understand that progs are fuly invested in their victimhood politics, and that obligates them to constantly be on the lookout for grievances, but the frothing hatred of people who have made a fortune is something I'll never get.

Honestly, I've always liked having "the rich" around because they very often give me something called "the paycheck." It's a transactional relationship of which I've grown quite fond over the years.

Elon Musk has long been Public Enemy Number 1.5 (President Trump is Number 1) for the Trump Derangement Syndrome Democrats for a variety of reasons, and he's now cemented that position thanks to his newly minted trillionaire status. Put mildly, the lefty kids are not taking it well. Tim wrote about it over the weekend:

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know by now that with SpaceX’s Initial Public Offering (IPO), Elon Musk has become the world’s first trillionaire. The implications of this for all of us and our grandchildren are many and far-reaching. Of course, the left has found a way to narrow it all down to one simple idea: “His money is our money, or it should be.” That’s not the way they say it. What leftists actually are saying is he doesn’t pay enough in taxes. Why? For the sole reason that he’s rich. If you’re a leftist, rich people are never paying “their fair share.” This is the politics of envy, and if you study the vast majority of leftist messaging at any time on any topic, envy is a critical component. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that if the Democrats, and the left at large, decided to quit being jealous of the right, the left would die as a movement in less than 24 hours.

There are always a lot of toxic emotions at play when it comes to leftists, but the envy component is the crux of it all. In my book “Don't Let the Hippies Shower,” I wrote that, "Progressivism is the toddler mindset manifested in adulthood." When someone has something that they want, they act out. In recent years, they act out worse than ever.

The wealth envy is particularly unhinged. The only rule is that the object of their hatred has to have more money than they do. Elizabeth Warren is one of the loudest voices on the left screaming about wealthy people. She's worth somewhere between 7 and 12 million dollars, a sum that a great many Americans would consider wealthy.

Their hatred isn't distributed evenly among the super-rich, of course. No one in the Democratic Party is upset with George Soros, for example. We don't hear many complaints about Bill Gates from them either. It's more than Musk's money that sends them spiraling though. They're harboring a lot of resentment because Musk broke the stranglehold they had on the social media false narrative machine when he purchased Twitter. His work with DOGE at the beginning of President Trump's current term was a direct attack on their god: the federal government.

Leftists lie so much that they begin to believe their own B.S. after a while. Maybe they know on some level that they're full of it, but it's not something that they're conscious of all the time. That's why they are so devoted to the fallacious notion that taxing billionaires —and one trillionaire — will magically erase inequity. Like anything about the left and money, it's financially illiterate. I saw a post on X over the weekend responding to something that Massachusetts commie Ed Markey said about Musk. The reply was, "We're always just one tax away from Utopia."

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Leftism in a nutshell.

We say it a lot because it's true: leftsts are mentally unwell. Rabid anger at the financial gain of a stranger is insane. Nothing in my life is ever diminished by the success of others.

Toddlers eventually scream and cry themselves into exhaustion. Sadly, progressive adults seem to have boundless energy for their tantrums. At least it'll be fun watching Elon Musk use their tears to fuel his rockets to Mars.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Fellow Arizonan Michael E. gets the week started:

Dear Mr Kruiser, Thank you so much for the MB.I am a long time fan. Anyway, I hate to interrupt your weekend news coma, but could you please give me you take on the Arizona Republican AG Race? To me, they both seem to be scumbags. Your opinion would be helpful. Chef Mike in AZ P.S. You may remember me from when I worked at Lake Pleasant P.P.S. Getting old. Grew up in Colorado, before the communist take over. Dan Schaffer was my congressman, his eldest son my baseball coach. AND!!! The public library was literally in Columbine High School.

Honestly, I know almost nothing about either. I've read a couple of interviews and that's it. The GOP bench here isn't exactly full of big names. At the moment, I'm leaning towards Warren Petersen because he already knows how to win an election. Also, I'm glad that Kari Lake can't run for this office.

What's happened to Colorado is heartbreaking. I keep looking for signs that Arizona is going the same route but I don't think that's happening here. Yet.

Here's a fun note from Friend of the Briefing Gail:

This Saturday morning, I saw two Marine veteran’s motorcycle club members from the SF East Bay parking their Harleys (along with about 30 others) to go to breakfast at the restaurant next to where I live. I just happened to have two “Thank You for Your Service” tokens in my pocket that I had bought in bulk from amazon. They reminded me of Tex Cobb (“Raising Arizona”) but with American flags and patriotic tats. Shock and awe at a gray-haired old lady (me) as I handed each a token. I received a “God bless you” and handshakes in return—an amazing moment I’ll never forget!

That was very thoughtful of you. They'll probably return next week and make you part of the gang.

This is from Jim in San Diego:

Greetings, O Great and Powerful Oddity - OK, that's wrong. So we're on a James Bond kick. Re: Pierce Brosnan, yes. Die Another Day was horrible. (I'm still a Connery fan.) I am now binge watching The Avengers. Both Honor Blackman and Diana Rigg became Bond girls. And two of the best. Linda Thorson would have been awesome, if you will permit me. Patrick MacNee had his part in the Bond world, too. Also, The Avengers movie. Casting Connery as Sir August de Winter was genius. Up to that point, I had thought that he should have finished his career as a Bond villain, but this was excellent. And Ralph Fienees became the new M. But there's another part of 1960's British spy stuff that need to be addressed. Sir Ian Fleming was given a cameo in The Prisoner. Morton Slumber (Diamonds are Forever) played Number 2 in a Prisoner episode. (As an aside, Slumber Inc. can be found in Riverside County CA just off I215 (old US 395) about a mile south of the Ethanac exit. Go south, it's on your left. Just saying.) Desmond Llewelyn and Bernard Lee had parts in Danger Man (in the US , Secret Agent) episodes. So why did the Bond people give no recognition to Patrick McGoohan? Could McGoohan been a good Bond?

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As kids today are fond of saying: there's a lot to unpack there. I'm not even sure how the Bond conversation started, but people do have intense opinions about it. You should hit a bar for trivia night, you probably wouldn't need teammates. There have been rumors for years that Christopher Nolan wanted to do a reboot of The Prisoner. One site says he's abandoned it, but a couple others say he's still undecided.

Rob L. closes things out for us today:

Dear Mr. Kruiser - Longtime fan, first time email. I have enjoyed The Morning Briefing for years. I believe you are doing the Lord’s work - love your humor, Everything Isn’t Awful, Kabana, comedy/Tunes, etc., etc.

Speaking of Tunes, your mention of listening to Mexican Radio earlier this week reminded me of Wall of Voodoo’s fun tune named as such. (I went to college in the early 80’s and my tastes encompass the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and beyond!). Keep up the great work!

Thank you very much, Rob. I'm surprised I didn't think of "Mexican Radio" when I mentioned that a couple of Fridays ago. That's going on to the Morning Briefing request list. I'll finish up by saying that I sure hope the Lord thinks I'm doing the Lord's work!

Thanks to all of my pen pals out in Morning Briefing Land, even if we're not using pens.

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The Feast: The Banquet of Nebuchadnezzar (c. 1870) is Cézanne’s boldest attempt at history painting — the genre that the Paris Salon valued most. At 130 x 81 cm, he took on the establishment’s highest category with his own raw, anti-academic technique. #artbots #cezanne pic.twitter.com/lf8msxrEA8 — Paul Cezanne (@cezanneart) June 15, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/13/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026 SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Post

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Fox Digital, New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal

Radio: BBC

New Media: The Benny Show



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: AP, Reuters

Radio: NPR

New Media: Breitbart



EDT :

3:00 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Family Dinner

The White House

Closed Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a UFC Freedom 250 VIP Reception

The White House

Closed Press



7:45 PM THE PRESIDENT attends UFC Freedom 250

The White House

White House Press Pool

MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: AP, Reuters

Radio: NPR

New Media: Breitbart



EDT :

THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Evian, France

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



CEST :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Evian, France

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the French Republic

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Greeting with G7 Leaders

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 Leaders' Working Dinner

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TUESDAY, JUNE 16, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: AP, Reuters

Radio: NPR

New Media: Breitbart



CEST :

6:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Evian, France

Closed Press



9:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Session with G7 Leaders and Ukraine

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Emir of the State of Qatar

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Lunch with G7 Leaders and the Middle East

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Session with G7 Leaders and Development Countries

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



7:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Cultural Performance and Concert

Evian, France

Closed Press



8:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 Leaders' Social Dinner

Evian, France

Closed Press

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: NBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: New York Times

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Breitbart



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: EWTN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: AP

New Media: Timcast



CEST :

7:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Evian, France

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Session with G7 Leaders and Development Countries

Evian, France

Restricted Pool



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Working Lunch with G7 Leaders, Development Countries, and Global Tech CEOs

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:45 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of India

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT holds a Press Conference

Evian, France

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Evian, France en route Versailles, France

Evian, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Versailles, France

Versailles, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Dinner with the President of the French Republic

Versailles, France

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs Versailles, France en route The White House

Versailles, France

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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