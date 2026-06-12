Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is apparently back on the job and releasing more evidence that the federal government used American taxpayer funds for biolabs in well over two dozen countries.

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Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci raised a firestorm of controversy after he apparently lied under oath about the American government funding dangerous gain-of-function research at the very Chinese government-linked Wuhan biolab where COVID-19 came into existence. But it seems that such risky research at our expense was not unusual or isolated to our number one enemy, China.

DNI Gabbard, who has been at least temporarily absent from her position due to her husband's serious medical problems, came back with a bang on June 12. “Today, I’m releasing never-before-seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine,” she posted on X.

She continued, “In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function research around the world, and increase transparency and accountability, ODNI will continue working with partners across the Administration to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what ‘research’ is being conducted.”

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Russia’s government is thoroughly dictatorial and corrupt, but unfortunately its accusation that the United States was secretively funding questionable biolabs in Ukraine was not a conspiracy theory, based on Gabbard’s newly released information. The Democrats and Marxists in the U.S. government were channeling our money to unconstitutional “research.”

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Gabbard published the declassified information at this link. She stated in a press release, “Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians, so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, and entities within the Biden administration's national security team lied to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs, and threatened those who attempted to expose the truth.”

Her office will continue to expose the misuses of American taxpayers’ money, she promised. “ODNI will continue to work closely with partners across the government to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain to end dangerous Gain-of-Function research that threatens the health and wellbeing of the American people and people around the world,” Gabbard said.

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The COVID-19 pandemic and all of its disastrous health and economic consequences were almost certainly a result of U.S.-funded research at a Wuhan lab. Previous administrations and lifelong bureaucrats were complicit in God knows how many manufactured diseases and inhumane research. Fauci’s experiments on beagles and orphans, federal unauthorized experiments in Ukraine, bioweapons development in China, and much more — our government has been trying to harm countless people.

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