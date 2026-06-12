Oh, Heck Naw. Gavin Newsom, Keep My Secretary of State's Name Out of Your Mouth

Well, this is awkward.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is flying into Los Angeles on Friday, where he will watch the United States Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) take on Paraguay in its first FIFA World Cup 2026 match. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin will accompany him to support the home team. He'll also meet with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña at some point before or after the match. (Fun fact: Peña is one of our greatest allies in the Western Hemisphere and a member of the Shield of the Americas.)

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But if Politico's sources are to be believed, there will be another U.S. politician sharing the box with these guys: California's insufferable governor, Gavin Newsom. They'll apparently sit "close together" at SoFi Stadium.

Of course, Newsom can't just show up and be a grown-up about it. He has to take some digs at the Secretary of State. Or, at least, someone on his team did. Politico didn't name the person who said this, just said it was someone familiar with Newsom's schedule who spoke anonymously to the reporter, but I wouldn't be surprised if it were Newsom himself because this is exactly how he acts. And if he comes anywhere close to becoming the Democrats' 2028 presidential nominee, I'm sure we'll hear a lot more of this kind of talk over the next couple of years.

Anyway, the person who shared these details with Politico said, "The governor is there to support Team USA. Any frame-mogging that occurs will be purely incidental."

Dear readers, if you are like me, you are probably wondering what "frame-mogging" exactly means. According to Urban Dictionary:

Framemogging is the practice of exuding passive power over another person in terms of physical appearance. Being framemogged by someone entails said someone having a stronger physical appearance than oneself, most commonly in terms of height, broadness and a stronger physical build than the person being framemogged. These circumstances have the 'framemogger' exuding an aura of confidence, dwarfing the framemogged.

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Apparently, it's popular internet slang for Gen Z, as well as the "looksmaxxing," manosphere, and incel communities. (I'll let you decide which ones Newsom matches up with the best.)

But in other words, Team Gavin is implying that the governor is better-looking than the secretary. Like this was the first thing this person said when asked about the two of them sitting together for the match... seriously?

Scoop: Newsom and Rubio are set to share box seats at the USMNT World Cup match tomorrow.



“The Governor is there to support Team USA. Any frame-mogging that occurs will be purely incidental,” said an official familiar with the governor’s plans who was granted anonymity because… — Adam Wren (@adamwren) June 11, 2026

As I said, Newsom himself (supposedly) didn't say this, but it obviously came from someone close to him. Politico was mocked on social media for even reporting it and allowing whoever said it to remain anonymous. Heck, I was hesitant myself to even mention it, but you know I have to defend my favorite Secretary of State.

It's embarrassing, though. Rubio is there representing the Donald Trump administration, supporting our country, doing his patriotic duty, and expanding our foreign relations with one of our great allies, while the sitting governor of the state where the match will take place — a state that has developed a lot of problems on his watch — is playing TikTok optics and talking about how he's better-looking than Rubio.

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Is this really the best the Dems can do?

Oh well, I'm not going to speak to the appearance of these men, because that's silly, but ask any woman what's hotter: the guy who took down a Venezuelan dictator and is about to do the same in Cuba or the one who let Los Angeles burn, allowed crime and homelessness explode, and created an energy crisis (among other things), and I think you'll get the same answer every time. Assuming that woman is not some blue-haired they/them "activist."

And besides, if either of these guys is going to be sitting next to President Peña, he's the one who will be doing the "frame-mogging," if you will. Have you seen this guy? Even Trump comments on how good-looking he is every time he comes to the U.S. for a visit. Suck on that, Gavin.

🤝🏻 El Secretario de Estado de EE.UU., Marco Rubio, conversó con el presidente de Paraguay, Santiago Peña, sobre la operación que resultó en la captura en Caracas del presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro.



Lea la nota completa acá 📌https://t.co/jgsQ0dHZFB pic.twitter.com/reKjuFc9Qw — PLUS | Economía y Negocios (@RevistaPLUSPY) January 13, 2026

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