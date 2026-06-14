‘Fraud-Fluencers’ Brag About Stolen Taxpayer Cash Online

Federal authorities are delighted by a new trend online where stupid fraudsters brag about how much taxpayer money they have stolen — thus literally handing authorities a full confession without any extra effort.

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Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the central district of California, who described the state as a “fraudsters’ paradise” and confirmed serious election irregularities there, has been investigating both ballot harvesters and the fraudsters who scam taxpayer money from the state and federal governments. When he went on Fox News Saturday to discuss fraud, host Kayleigh McEnany played clips from proud criminals boasting about how they are living high by stealing money from hard-working Americans.

"FRAUD-FLUENCERS" FLEXING STOLEN TAXPAYER CASH ONLINE



U.S. Attorney @BillEssayli couldn't believe it 🤣



"I'm grinning as a prosecutor because there's nothing we love more than a good confession -- especially when they videotape it and post it."



"That's just the stupidest thing… pic.twitter.com/FvoZXugvZn — Saturday in America (@SatAmericaFNC) June 13, 2026

McEnany and Essayli had been discussing, it seems, just how brazen some fraudsters have grown after years of government authorities either overlooking fraud or actively facilitating it. “Well, I have evidence of that, of the fraudsters not caring. Let's roll the tape. Let's meet fraud-fluencers,” McEnany said.

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The first clip was a rap song showing shameless creeps displaying wads of cash and describing how indulgent their lifestyle is thanks to fraud. The second clip was a man holding a baby, and his Spanish boasts came with an English translation. “I didn't cross the Rio Grande to walk around like a slave,” pontificated the apparent illegal alien who feels completely entitled to other people's money. “You have to work, because for the next day, you don't have money for the rent, much less for gasoline. I have gasoline for a year and a half straight without having to work all day, and I'm relaxing,” the fraudster coolly declared.

“What do you say about people spiking footballs here? What was that?” McEnany asked. “I mean, I'm grinning as a prosecutor, 'cause there's nothing we love more than a good confession, especially when they videotape it, and they post it,” Essayli replied. “I just say, keep it coming. And that just makes our jobs really easy. I mean, that's just the stupidest thing I've ever seen.”

Related: 400 Businesses With $6 Billion in Fed Contracts Had No Physical Addresses

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Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is equally concerned about fraud-fluencers. And like Essayli, she had a warning for idiot criminals who think they will get away with major theft forever.

🧵 Fraud-fluencers are making the fleecing of taxpayers a lifestyle and flagrantly flaunting it online.



These crafty creators are putting the “con” in “content” by streaming their scheming.



Copycats be warned, this trend is about to end … in the federal pen. pic.twitter.com/EbOiB5RUcA — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) June 5, 2026

The very fact that fraud has gone unpunished for so long that there could even be an online trend of fraud-fluencers says a lot about the scale of our current crisis.

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