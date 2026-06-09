U.S. Attorney Says California Is a 'Fraudsters’ Paradise' as Election Controversy Continues

The U.S. attorney currently investigating California’s controversial and contested elections says the state is a veritable “fraudsters’ paradise.”

Bill Essayli’s comments come after a week of “counting” a few million ballots in California finally put Democrat Xavier Becerra ahead of Republican Steve Hilton in the gubernatorial race, while rocketing distant third socialist Nithya Raman ahead of registered Republican Spencer Pratt for the Los Angeles mayoral runoff. DDHQ did predict confidently that Hilton would still be advancing to the general election, but a sudden series of statistically improbable drops days after Election Day in the L.A. race squeezed Pratt out of his second-place slot against Democrat Mayor Karen Bass.

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“California is a fraudsters' paradise, make no mistake about that.”@USAttyEssayli breaks down how California has eliminated almost ALL of its fraud-prevention measures:



“Almost ANYBODY can register to vote in the state of California. You don’t have to have a social security… pic.twitter.com/yuAjxlO4EA — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 8, 2026

Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, told Glenn Beck, “California is a fraudsters’ paradise, make no mistake about that, whether it’s hospice fraud, healthcare fraud, or election fraud.”

He continued, “The legislature, who should have an obligation to protect the citizens of this state and this nation and their pocketbooks, does the opposite. They go out of their way to make it as easy as possible for people to commit fraud. And how do they do that? This has been going on for decades. They have basically taken away and reduced all the fraud prevention measures… starting with… registering to vote. Almost anybody can register to vote in the state of California.”

Essayli highlighted the fact that people can register to vote in the state with everything from a gym membership to a drug prescription to a criminal pardon to a tuition statement to proof of health insurance as ID. Illegal aliens in California can obtain many of these forms of identification, including public healthcare.

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Furthermore, Essayli emphasized that California does not clear names off voter rolls for dead people or individuals who have moved out of state. Nor do they audit their rolls to ensure that illegal aliens have not registered to vote. To top it off, California no longer requires a chain of custody for mail-in ballots — which they send to every single registered voter — or prevents anyone from handling anyone else’s ballot. This allows bad actors to ballot harvest from countless people. There are up to 873,000 inactive names on California voter rolls.

Related: Judicial Watch Scrutinizes 873,000 Inactive Voter Registrations in California

There have been multiple documented cases of election fraud in California recently. In fact, Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong recently pleaded guilty to spending decades bribing homeless people to register to vote and often used her own address so she could receive their ballots. But she is not an isolated case. Viral videos on X from independent reporters show other people engaging in similar scams, bribing people on the street in L.A. to sign false names and addresses on ballots.

🚨Los Angeles Election Fraud Caught on Hidden Camera



LA election petitioners were caught on tape giving homeless individuals other voters' information, instructing them to forge voter names and signatures, and offering cash and drugs as incentives to register to vote. https://t.co/lCmAAPktyR pic.twitter.com/mf4dsxv4Md — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 8, 2026

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In short, cheating in a California election is easier than voting honestly in other states’ elections.

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