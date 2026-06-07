Wait Till You See What ‘IDs’ California Accepts for Voter Registration

In California, a person can register to vote with a gym membership card, drug prescription, public housing card, or criminal pardon. Wait till you see the entire list.

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On Tuesday — Election Day — and the first couple of days following, Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton was leading his race and registered Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt was solidly in second and headed to a runoff. By this weekend, California Democrats had managed to drag out and supplement the vote count so much that Democrat Xavier Becerra pulled ahead of Hilton and Pratt is being squeezed out of the runoff. There are many suspicious circumstances, including the regular infusion of new votes, the statistically improbable numbers going to Democrats, and the length of time the count is taking. Federal authorities are now investigating.

Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, confirmed on June 5 that there is evidence of election fraud in California, and as of June 7, he is now taking the state to court over their refusal to clean deceased and felonious voters off rolls in a timely fashion or to audit potential illegal voter names. One of the main issues he highlighted, besides ballot harvesting, was just how insanely easy it is to register to vote in California, using IDs that in the state are easily available to illegal aliens and criminals, and not just law-abiding citizens.

The California Code of Regulations provides the following list as valid for establishing identity or residency in order to vote:

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driver's license or identification card of any state; passport; employee identification card; identification card provided by a commercial establishment; credit or debit card; military identification card; student identification card; health club identification card; insurance plan identification card; or public housing identification card.

The state of California provides public housing help and healthcare to illegal aliens, and of course, some of those aliens are members of gyms. Check out the full list of taxpayer-funded programs (including university financial aid) aliens can access in California.

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But the above is not even the full panoply of options for "IDs" when registering to vote in California. Would-be voters can also use the following to establish identity and residency:

utility bill; bank statement; government check; government paycheck; document issued by a governmental agency; sample ballot or other official elections document issued by a governmental, agency dated for the election in which the individual is providing it as proof, of residency or identity; voter notification card issued by a governmental agency; public housing identification card issued by a governmental agency; lease or rental statement or agreement issued by a governmental agency; student identification card issued by a governmental agency; tuition statement or bill issued by a governmental agency; insurance plan card or drug discount card issued by a governmental agency; discharge certificates, pardons, or other official documents issued to the individual by a governmental agency in connection with the resolution of a criminal case, indictment, sentence, or other matter; public transportation authority senior citizen and disabled discount cards issued by a governmental agency; identification documents issued by governmental disability agencies; identification documents issued by government homeless shelters and other government temporary or transitional facilities; drug prescription issued by a government doctor or other governmental health care provider; property tax statement issued by a governmental agency; vehicle registration issued by a governmental agency; or vehicle certificate of ownership issued by a governmental agency.

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Hopefully Essayli can win his case at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. For once, many Californians actually voted for change, but Democrats are stealing the elections.

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