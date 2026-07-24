Did a Washington Official Send an Email Discussing Noncitizen Voter Registration?

Libs of TikTok has published an email that purports to show a Washington election official admitting to the years-old issue of noncitizens registered to vote.

Julia Wise, director of elections for King County in Washington, has a Democrat endorsement, according to Libs of TikTok. All the way back in 2019, she wrote an email stating she and others were “deeply concerned” about the fact that every single year, at least a small number of noncitizens received ballots after applying for driver's licenses or state IDs.

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There are two important points we draw from this. First, noncitizens should not be allowed to have driver's licenses, not least because they are not infrequently connected with automatic voter registration. Second, Wise admitted that this was a problem that recurred every single year, not a weird fluke or one-time anomaly.

🚨MAJOR SCOOP: Email obtained via FOIA shows Julie Wise, the Democrat-endorsed Director of Elections for King County, WA, ADMITTING that non-citizens were being registered to vote when getting a driver's license.



She then voices concern that the problem may be bigger than what… pic.twitter.com/EkL3826BJQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 24, 2026

The email apparently from Wise explained that she had tried to raise this problem repeatedly with the state Department of Licensing (DOL) and was planning to do so again in an upcoming meeting. While insisting that the DOL seemed "very committed" to addressing the issue, Wise also excused the bureaucrats: "I think we can all understand how challenging it can be to ensure continuity across so many staff and locations." She said she was assigning some of her own staff to identify "areas that are creating more inadvertent registrations than others."

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Wise planned to emphasize in letters to noncitizens that their registration was "unintentional" and asked about potential "state-level legislative remedies." These, however, seemed focused on helping noncitizens with their citizenship application process in spite of illicit voter registration, rather than on solutions to stopping the continual illicit registration. In other words, she seemed most worried about the feelings and fate of the noncitizens rather than the potential for the registrations to impact U.S. elections' results.

Related: One Pennsylvania County Has 3,500 Noncitizens on Non-Juror List, Potentially Voting

Interestingly, Wise also noted that the problem was certainly bigger than even her data indicated. "[I]f we are hearing from 15-20, we know that there are many more individuals out there who are not contacting us," she admitted of the registered noncitizens. But that's exactly what Democrats want. It's partly why leftist states issue thousands of licenses to noncitizens, including illegal aliens.

Noncitizen voting is at the forefront of the national conversation right now after President Donald Trump declassified documents exposing both foreign and domestic meddling in our elections, restarting the debate about election integrity. The Trump administration already found around 300,000 noncitizen voters across just a few states, and even Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) has confessed to 6,600 registered noncitizen voters. Scott Presler also found noncitizens registered in Pennsylvania.

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Wise noticed in 2019 what most of the country now knows — that there are countless noncitizens registered to vote illegally across our nation.

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