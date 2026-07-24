One Pennsylvania County Has 3,500 Noncitizens on Non-Juror List, Potentially Voting

In a single Pennsylvania county, citizen investigators have identified thousands of noncitizens on non-juror lists who could be registered to vote.

Election integrity and get-out-the-vote warrior Scott Presler has been fighting to obtain voter data and non-juror data from multiple Pennsylvania counties to ascertain how many noncitizens’ names are on the rolls. He already found noncitizens on the rolls of Dauphin and Indiana Counties, but the latest information, announced Thursday, is particularly troubling. Non-juror lists are a way of providing reference for checking if noncitizens are voting — which is why some Pennsylvania counties try to hide them from election integrity advocates. Why worry about noncitizens on non-juror lists unless many or even most of those noncitizens are also registered to vote?

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Presler posted on X the evening of July 23, “Remember how Chester County appeared to have filtered out non-citizens from the non-juror list? Well, we’ve acquired the full non-juror list. Chester County, PA, has at least 3,566 non-citizens. This is citizen journalism in action. Breaking news.”

He went on to explain why this list is worrisome in relation to elections as well as a larger issue. “To be clear, the non-juror list includes 3,566 non-citizens,” Presler wrote. “Now, we need to cross-reference the voter rolls. In one county alone, they tried to hide the data from us until we threatened to sue them. In one county alone, there are thousands of non-citizens being summoned to jury duty. This should concern everyone in Pennsylvania & America. If it’s happening in Chester County, it’s happening in every major city across the USA. Finally, we have proof.”

Presler also provided an update on another county running a suspicious cover-up. Butler County seems to be violating the law by hiding noncitizen names so election integrity advocates can’t properly investigate.

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🚨Bad News Out of Butler County🚨



Just heard from someone that visited the Butler County Courthouse yesterday to obtain the non-juror records.



Not only does it appear that staff filtered out non-citizens, but they refused for the person to copy or take photos of the redacted… pic.twitter.com/fBxscyKFpb — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 24, 2026

If the current pace of federal and citizen investigation into voter fraud continues, I think we’re going to find out that the Democrat Party is not nearly as popular with Americans as its political representation indicates. True, Democrats have been using fraud and intimidation to change election results for two centuries, but their use of illegal aliens to rig elections is newer and potentially much bigger in scope.

Related: Justice Department Sues Colorado Over In-State Tuition for Illegal Aliens

In Arizona, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and other states, multiple local, state, and federal elections have gone for Democrats only after weeks of counting, influxes of illegal aliens, and corrupted voter rolls. The Trump administration already found around 300,000 noncitizen voters across just a few states, and even New Jersey Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill has confessed to 6,600 registered noncitizen voters.

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This is how Democrats steal elections.

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