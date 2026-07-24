West Coast, Messed Coast™ – Climate Lie Implodes but Greens Already Spent Taxpayers' Billions

It's the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, where we discover that the Democrat cartel leaders who brought higher energy prices have been math-ing wrong. Will they change their policies in response and work their way back toward West Coast, Best Coast status?

Advertisement

And once again, we find that the "homeless" turning public spaces into environmental disaster areas are just here for the drugs, maaaaan.

Your West Coast, Messed Coast™ correspondent has been corresponding on the radio in Seattle this week, where the rats have been fleeing the mayor's rickety USS Commie Express barge.

Lots to talk about, so let's go!





If A + B = C, then…

For years, I have contended that if you ask a "public servant" to explain the science of climate change, you'll get a blank stare in return. They know they watched, you know, like, that movie by Al Gore when they were in public school. And now, their fellow travelers in government, who wear Birkenstocks with their clip-on ties and short-sleeved shirts at work, swear we're all gonna die soon. It's in the Democrat Party dicta; therefore, it must be true.

This has been going on for decades now, thanks to the catastrophists and liars at the United Nations and the money laundering operation this fakery has spawned in universities, think tanks, and trickle-down dumb in local governments.

An entire ecosphere of grants, NGOs, money laundering, white papers, university departments, and lectures has grown up around these catastrophic and bogus claims that an entire superstructure of stupid has grown up around it. And nowhere is that more true than the West Coast, Messed Coast™.

Advertisement

Now comes the United Nations walk-back from its latest assessments on climate. The UN has never done this before. Usually, after climate catastrophe skeptics do the math for it and note that its assumptions, math, and models are bogus, the UN hides or stealth-edits its work in reply. That is, unless you accuse "climate expert" Michael Mann of being wrong, and then he'll sue you into the grave, but that's another story.

Anyway, I read this week that in April (yes, I'm a little slow), the "U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change admitted that Representative Concentration Pathway 8.5, or RCP8.5, the high-emissions climate model scenario that dominated climate research and policy, was 'implausible.'"

Of course, climate skeptics have known this since the inception of the RCP8.5. J. H. Sterling Burnett, the director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute, writes that the phony assessment resulted in the spending of billions of dollars to comply with assumptions that were simply ridiculous.

This represented a tidal wave in the climate science and policy community. For more than a decade, the IPCC has treated RCP8.5 as the “business-as-usual” pathway, projecting global temperatures to rise by 4.3℃ or more by 2100 with all manner of “end of the world” results. The IPCC has wielded RCP8.5 like a cudgel during treaty negotiations to beat government climate negotiators into multiple unjustified climate treaties restricting the use of fossil fuels.

Advertisement

President Trump made this assertion in May about that very thing, and you'd have thought the climate catastrophists had been shot in the heart. "Fact checkers" who are part of the climate clan soon fanned out in formation to decry his "false claims" about their own walk back.

Keep Up! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Remember the Time Guys on Skid Row Got Paid to Impersonate Voters?

Importantly, this could have a huge impact on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, where I asked Perplexity AI to determine which of the byzantine programs in California, Washington, and Oregon depend upon the assumptions of RCP8.5. Nowhere, this side of Germany's death cult response to climate change and France's lack of air conditioning, have public entities harmed their citizens so much with so much bad information.

Never letting a crisis go to waste, Oregon, Washington, and California created a climate cartel of states to respond to "killing the planet."

Here's a handy chart of some of those programs that West Coast, Messed Coast™ states have inflicted, at great cost, on their citizens, and which are reliant on the faulty assumptions of the United Nations–especially the RCP8.5:

Untold billions of dollars have been 'jacked from taxpayers to support programs based on the faulty RCP8.5.

In Washington, the real-world costs include the shakedown of industry to participate in "cap and invest" programs. The cost of cap-and-trade administration, clean-fuel rules that increase all energy costs, and transportation electrification, requiring, for example, electric ferry boats that can't be made in the U.S., add billions to taxpayers' bottom lines.

Advertisement

In Oregon, the state's comprehensive climate plan has shackled taxpayers with far higher gas prices, subsidizing people who can't afford the outrageously high energy prices to heat and cool their homes. It also puts onerous costs on businesses to upgrade or completely renovate buildings to comply with stricter requirements.

In California, additional regulations have placed the cost of building homes out of reach, not only for builders but for Joe Average who wants to buy a home. Ridiculous environmental rules that don't allow brush clearing for fire safety also result in more pollutants emitted into the air from out-of-control fires.

California's onerous pollution and resources standards resulted in oil refineries fleeing the state, the closure of gas stations, and water denied to farmers, who feed the world.

All three states' reliance on "clean" windmills and solar panels has caused brownouts and spiking energy prices for all West Coast, Messed Coast™ residents.





I'm just here for the drugs, maaaan

Sentient, normal Americans have now cottoned on to the scams surrounding the Homeless Industrial Complex. The government grant perpetual-funding machine of NGOs dictates that these people never solve the problem — not even close. There's too much money in it.

The normies are figuring out, however, that, like the never-ending climate catastrophe scam, things aren't actually as we're told.

Advertisement

To wit: "homeless" people are on the streets because they can't do their drugs anywhere else.

I met homeless man from Louisiana who came to Oregon because he heard we had decriminalized drugs. I meet people like him all the time and is why Oregon has seen a significant uptick in Homeless. pic.twitter.com/lfJpfdeJMR — Kevin Dahlgren 🥾 🥾 (@kevinvdahlgren) July 21, 2026

He isn't the exception; he's the rule.

More Homework: Trump-Backed Scientist Mocks ‘Climate Denier’ Label and Exposes Lefties’ Language Problem





Dropping like flies

Seattle's communist mayor, Katie Wilson, is so ineffectual that her DSA rats are jumping ship.

The leaders of Wilson's communications team, an ardent duo of leftist ideologues, have left, after the mayor, who never held an actual job before this one, couldn't get out of her own way and applauded when the billionaire class started leaving the state due to the millionaire tax.

Washington's leftist Supreme Court will likely find the unconstitutional income tax embedded in the anti-wealthy tax constitutional. Supreme Court members are elected. Don't vote for this chick, Jaime Hawk, who's endorsed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Gov. Bob Ferguson:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>





Jimothy

An odd creature that looks like a raccoon, but not really, has made national news, thanks to Fox News highlighting a reddit post a couple weeks ago.

Advertisement

The creature, now dubbed Jimothy, has become an obsession in the Seattle area after the little raccoon with a spinal condition caught the fancy of people who need to talk about something else right now. Even the leftist governor has named Jimothy the Washingtonian of the Day.

What is this? Spotted in Seattle 😳 pic.twitter.com/lljWMLq024 — SEATTLESUBMISSIONS (@SEATTLESUBMISS) July 16, 2026

Cute little critter.





They haven't ruined everything—yet

Northern California.





Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.