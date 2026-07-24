Justice Department Sues Colorado Over In-Stare Tuition for Illegal Aliens

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has sued the left-wing state of Colorado for discriminating against American citizens by providing in-state tuition to illegal aliens.

Advertisement

The argument in this case is the same as that in multiple other cases against Democrat states. The DOJ is arguing that the states cannot provide in-state tuition rates to foreigners when American citizens who live in other states must pay higher prices to attend those public universities. This argument is not exactly as strong as the one many of us might like to see —namely, that illegal aliens shouldn’t be allowed to attend American universities at all, let alone receive in-state tuition — but it gives the DOJ specific leverage under the law. The crux of the argument is discrimination against American citizens.

In a July 23 press release, the DOJ explained that it is completely unfair to American citizens and totally unjust to reward illegal aliens for breaking our laws, while incentivizing more illegal migration by such moves as providing in-state tuition to foreigners regardless of immigration status. To top it off, taxpayers who never had the chance to go to college are funding these universities with their taxes, and therefore also funding the educations of criminal foreigners.

Advertisement

Besides being unjust, such a system is also against federal law. “For three decades Congress has made clear that states cannot provide education benefits to illegal aliens unless those same benefits are available to all American citizens,” noted Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. “By granting illegal aliens in-state tuition, Colorado is violating federal law and subsidizing education for illegal aliens at the taxpayers’ expense. This Department will not cease until President Trump’s promise is fulfilled: illegal aliens will not receive benefits denied to our Nation’s own citizens.”

Read Also: Nebraska Lefty Candidate’s Ally Caught, Admits to Doxxing ICE Agent

The DOJ clarified that the new lawsuit against Colorado marks the fourteenth lawsuit of its kind against states for providing in-state tuition rates to illegal alien students. Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Kentucky have all taken action to end in-state tuition for illegal aliens since the DOJ filed those lawsuits, a win for taxpayers and the rule of law.

“This is a simple matter of federal law: colleges cannot provide benefits to illegal aliens that they do not provide to U.S. citizens,” emphasized Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “This Department of Justice will not tolerate American students being treated like second-class citizens in their own country.”

Advertisement

Proving residency should not be enough to receive discounted tuition prices at state universities if one’s residency is dependent upon illegal actions. Democrats try to entrench illegal aliens in our public institutions and systems as much as possible so that it becomes ever more difficult to deport them. Meanwhile, Democrats are also blurring the line between citizenship and mere residency. These are more reasons why the Trump administration is taking decisive action to thwart such devious efforts.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.