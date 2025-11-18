Sec. Duffy Slams ‘CDL Mills’, Woke Judges Saving Trucking Jobs for Illegals

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy vowed to fight a court ruling preventing Trump administration reforms designed to end the flood of trucking licenses to illegals and save American jobs.

Duffy told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday that some companies are likely “mills” for obtaining commercial drivers’ licenses (CDLs) for illegal aliens, thus depriving American truckers of jobs at a critical time when many of our truckers are struggling to make ends meet. He also called out the anti-law, unjustifiable, anti-American appeals court ruling last week blocking new rules to disqualify illegal alien truckers.

"You have CDL mills - private businesses allowing people to get commercial driver's licenses without the requisite skillset...they can't even speak [English!]"

"These are American jobs! They're NOT going to American drivers!"



“We're not going to take this lying down,” Duffy assured Ingraham. “We are going to do all we can to protect the American people.” Shamefully, the court ruling comes soon after two deadly crashes caused by illegal alien truck drivers from India, one in California and one in Florida, with both accidents claiming three lives. ICE also just arrested an Uzbek terrorist who was released into the country by the Biden administration and received a CDL from Pennsylvania.

Duffy explained to Ingraham how shipping in and certifying foreign workers has become a shady industry: “I think you have CDL mills, these private businesses that are allowing people to get commercial driver's licenses without having the requisite skill set to actually get on — they can drive school buses. They can drive oil tankers on our roadways.”

He emphasized, “They don't know what they're doing, but they're being pushed forward by these CDL mills. On top of that, Laura, you're supposed to be able to speak English in America, you have to be proficient in the English language. A lot of these people can't even speak the language.” That’s the updated Trump admin rule the court blocked.

Ingraham noted that her team’s research indicates that the Punjabi area of India is providing many workers for American companies that prefer paying cheaper wages to illegal aliens rather than hiring Americans. This is “a real industry from India to the United States,” she said.

Duffy replied that for that specific point, he did not “know why that's happening and where it's coming from,” as “this is not part of the lawsuit.” But he agreed with her, “there's… another consequence.” American jobs are not “going to American drivers,” and “the rates are coming down for truckers. You can't sustain yourself. You can't make a living as an American truck driver because Joe Biden let a flood of these foreigners come into the country and now compete against the American worker, and so again, that's not part of the lawsuit, but that's a real consequence of what the Biden administration has done,” Duffy added.

The state of California alone issued 17,000 CDLs to “dangerous foreign drivers.” And that doesn’t even include all of the illegal aliens who might’ve obtained licenses from California. And across America, other states have been issuing licenses to illegals as well. We are talking about tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of jobs that are not being offered to Americans, but are being reserved for illegal aliens. That’s why unemployment among blue-collar American men was so high under Biden, as alleged job gains went to migrants.

The Trump administration is determined to change that, no matter what lefty judges and corrupt companies prefer.

