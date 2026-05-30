Judicial Watch Scrutinizes 873,000 Inactive Voter Registrations in California

Watchdog group Judicial Watch says it has identified almost a million voter registrations in California that have been inactive for at least three federal election cycles, and argues they must be removed to ensure potential cheaters cannot use the names on faked ballots.

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California is always a cesspool of government corruption and rigged elections, and with major elections including the Los Angeles mayor and the state's governor this year, it is particularly important that patriots make any effort possible to reduce election vulnerabilities. That is what Judicial Watch is looking to do by identifying and urging removal of inactive voter registrations, as the group’s president, Tom Fitton, explained.

Fitton used an image his group put together to illustrate the issue with California voter rolls and break down the numbers, which you can see if you watch the video clip below. He explained how Judicial Watch got the number of 873,092 inactive registrations on Commiefornia’s voter rolls.

Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections. Judicial Watch’s new federal lawsuit in California alleges 873,092 voter registrations have remained inactive for at least THREE federal elections, and some for much longer, including 10 years. @TomFitton pic.twitter.com/woCowAMKLM — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) May 30, 2026

Fitton said, “326,608 names have remained continuously inactive for at least three consecutive federal general elections. That means the person hasn't voted or otherwise communicated with the state or the county voting officials for … six years. At least 151,202 registrants have been enactive [sic] for four federal elections. That's over eight years.”

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And finally, “33,922 inactive voters have been around just hanging on the rolls for 10 plus years. You know, and you can see why we do this in the back here. Look at that quote. ‘Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections.’ And that's the key issue here.”

Earlier this year, California's election vulnerabilities came to national attention after a viral video showed a group paying $5 each to random individuals on the street, including homeless people, to sign fake names and addresses on ballots. You can see the crazy footage below.

🎥Mar09 2026 1:54pm Location

6th & Mission

These people are paying people $5 dollars to sign a ballot, but as you watch the video their telling them what name to sign (which is someone else name) and what address to write. Seems kind of suspicious to me. Why not sign your own… pic.twitter.com/GIHdLHaHCl — jj smith (@war24182236) March 9, 2026

Then, this month, federal prosecutors reached a deal with a "longtime voting activist in California" who admitted, "to illegally paying homeless people to sign election petitions and paying people to register to vote." And the activist has been engaging in this behavior for two decades. Yes, that's right, Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong spent 20 years taking money from "coordinators" who paid her to collect ballot registrations, bribe homeless people to sign them (sometimes providing her own address for the fakers to write down), and collect petition signatures. That's why leaving inactive voters on the rolls and sending mail-in ballots to everyone, whether requested or not, is such a dangerous move.

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Never forget that, even though the major cities of California are heavily leftist, much of the state leans Republican, and even in the cities, there is more diversity of political thought than the Democrats would like. In the 2024 election, 10 California counties flipped red to vote for Donald Trump. As solidly blue as California seems to most of the country, it is not immune from the need for a little tampering to keep Democrats in full power.

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