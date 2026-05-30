A Massive Troll: It’s Time for Trump to Endorse Democrats in the Primaries

President Donald Trump is riding high with his flawless success rate in endorsing his preferred Republican candidates in the midterm primaries. To date, he’s claimed what the New York Post describes as “a perfect endorsement track record across 118 Republican House, Senate, and gubernatorial primaries this cycle, illustrating how his influence within the party is stronger than it’s ever been.”

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In the process, he’s been able to rid the GOP of some outright RINOs and even some MAGA squishes. People like Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.).

Looking ahead, there are 29 more elections to decide who both the Democrats and the Republicans will put forth in the general election races. Next week, these states will hold their primaries: California, Iowa, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota, and Montana.

On June 9, South Carolina, Maine, Nevada, and North Dakota are up. After that, Oklahoma, New York, Utah, Maryland, and Colorado will finish out June. In July, Arizona will decide. Then in August, the following states will hold primary elections: Virginia, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Washington, Hawaii, Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

That’s 29 states that have yet to choose their political fighters for the general elections this year.

That means there is plenty of time and plenty of opportunity for Trump to change the game in a way only he can. And by “change the game,” I mean endorse Democrat candidates to more fully exploit the current leftist rage machine’s Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS).

Hear me out. We all know how TDS works. Trump says, “white”; a leftist must say, “black.” Trump says, “up,” and the leftist says, “down.” Trump says, “Put criminals, pedophiles, and rapists in jail,” and a leftist says, “Criminals, pedophiles, and rapists are people, too. In fact, I’ll fly down to El Salvador to go on a date with one.”

Van Hollen's Taxpayer-Funded MS-13 Margarita Meeting Backfires in Kash Patel Hearing pic.twitter.com/XxHVNGjap8 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 13, 2026

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Since Trump’s influence is now proven in the Republican Party, there is no question that come November, Trump will get most, if not all, of the GOP candidates for Congress and the Senate he wants. But will he get the Democrat opponents the Republicans want?

Here’s another question. Wouldn’t it just be plain fun to inject some TDS into the remaining Democrat primaries?

Case in point, let’s look at the Minnesota Senate race. On the Democrat side, it promises to be a donnybrook between leftist psycho Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.) and leftist “moderate” – It’s all relative – Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.).

If you’re conservative, there is a very long list of reasons to pretty much detest Flanagan. This is one of them.

DISGUSTING!



Minnesota Democrat Peggy Flanagan smears the Laken Riley Act and praises Democrats for voting against it.



Democrats don’t care about the victims of illegals — they’re literally telling you that. pic.twitter.com/nLZwyphCCc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2026

So imagine what a Trump endorsement would do for or against Flanagan. If you factor in TDS, would a Trump endorsement of Flanagan help or hurt her? By the same token, would a Trump endorsement of Craig help or hurt her? And then the larger question is: Who do Republicans want to face in that election? Who do we feel Republicans have a better chance of defeating?

If I were a political consultant, I’d want to do some quick analysis on this before plowing ahead and picking one, but before dismissing it outright, I’d give the strategy some consideration – Trump endorsing Democrats in the primaries. He is such a proven force in moving Democrats in directions they themselves never anticipate and cannot resist that it’s a potent tactic, to say the least.

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Theoretically, let’s say we deem Flanagan the least desirable option by all counts. Trump could have some fun endorsing her as only he can, and her reaction alone would be priceless. It would send Flanagan and the Democrats into full meltdown mode, and it would stir things up so much that everything Flanagan and Craig have done to date won’t even matter. It will be the Trump show.

Multiply this across other midterm Democrat primaries, and chaos on the left will ensue. The only major downside I can see is that Trump could draw more attention to some races and some candidates than they deserve.

Still, in those cases where a Trump-endorsed candidate wins a Democrat primary, he can have more fun taking credit for it and asking his endorsed candidate for a sincere “Thank you.” This level of trolling from Trump would be awesome and possibly effective. Logistically, it’s a no-brainer. All Trump would need to do is post up his endorsements on Truth Social.

This is not exactly the same thing as what Rush Limbaugh did back in 2008 during the Democrat presidential primaries, but Rush did provide some precedent. That’s when it appeared that upstart candidate Barack Obama looked like he was going to run away with the Democrat nomination early on in the primary season. Rush thought it might not be a good idea to give Obama a longer runway to prepare for the general election.

So, he created “Operation Chaos,” which involved urging Republicans in states that held open primaries to vote against Obama and for Hillary Clinton. The purpose wasn’t really to support Hillary Clinton, but rather to prolong the battle between the two Democrats prior to the Democrat convention, forcing them to exhaust more of their funds and their energies on each other.

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Rush had a lot of fun with it, and to some extent, it worked. It kept Clinton alive in the process far longer than she deserved to be. Thousands and thousands of conservatives played along.

In 2026, conservative voters really don’t have to do a thing. This is all Trump and the weaponization of TDS on the Democrat primaries. In this case, the fun and perhaps a certain amount of effectiveness is in the troll. It’s all about the Trump endorsement and the levels of TDS rage it can trigger, and how that rage can be channeled to help Republicans.

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