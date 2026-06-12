Can We PLEASE Stop Mass-Importing Third-World Medieval Butchers?

There’s a type of crime story that has unfortunately begun to crop up with increasing frequency. I don’t even need to read past the headline to know with shocking accuracy who the perpetrator is.

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The stories have certain qualities in common. They involve a bloody crime, committed without the aid of a firearm, or even the all-American pastime staple, the baseball bat. Rather, the weapon is usually a knife, but an unusual one — a kirpan or a machete, for example. The recent high-profile barbarism in the UK comes to mind.

Sometimes it’s not even a knife at all. These perpetrators hail from undeveloped places where folks have to use whatever is at hand to get things done.

So when I read the following headline, I figured it would be another such case: "Pitchfork Killing in Fall River: 28-Year-Old Charged in Bloody Double Homicide."

The savagery, the copious bloodshed, and the rustic weapon were the giveaways: We’re dealing with yet another third-world savage, I figured.

The suspect’s name seemed to confirm this diagnosis. Fall River Reporter posted the details on X:

28-year old Vitor Francisco Gomes is facing charges after two men were found dead on Aetna Street in Fall River, one with a pitchfork in the back of his head in Fall River, Massachusetts on Wednesday night. FRPD responded to shots fired and found two men with severe injuries - one man's face covered in blood (likely gun shot wounds) the other with a metal pitchfork impaled into his head. The men were identified as 20-year old Pablo Henrique Rocha-Dasilva of Whitman and 19-year old Eduardo Cardosa DaSilva of Fall River. Police found Vitor Francisco Gomes covered in blood one block away from the crime scene. After a short foot pursuit, they found him in possession of a bag that contained a firearm and ammunition. Gomes was taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

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So Gomes even had a gun on him, yet he still used hand tools to perpetrate his barbaric crimes. Fall River Reporter added gruesome details in a follow-up post:

According to DA Quinn, the murder scene was the worst he's every seen. One victim was shot in his car, dragged onto the street and beat with a brick. The second man was killed by a pitch fork to the back of the head. There are reports of an illegal boxing lead up to the violence.

These all sound like south-of-the-equator behaviors to me. Gomes’ appearance at his arraignment reinforced my impression, as he required a Brazilian Portuguese interpreter:

28-year old Vitor Francisco Gomes, the man arrested at the scene of last night's double homicide on Aetna Street in Fall River, Massachusetts made his court appearance at the Fall River Justice Center today. It was confirmed by the Bristol County DA that he used the court… pic.twitter.com/aNegEXE46e — Fall River Reporter (@FallRiverReport) June 11, 2026

Now, this being the Northeast, there is heavy societal and legal pressure to hide miscreants' immigration or citizenship status. I was unable to find any official mention of Gomes' origins, but you can do the math.

Maybe it’s just the location of the murder — Fall River, Mass. This is the town, after all, where Lizzie Borden famously killed her parents with an ax. But then again, that was 1893. America has modernized since then, and most Americans who live in large towns or cities don’t have axes and pitchforks at hand.

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Our leaders' preferred "refugees," however, come from places that haven't modernized at all. They are well accustomed to using farm implements and tend to work with their hands when they arrive here or in other Western first-world nations. And they hail from brutal, primitive cultures compared to ours. The parade of bloody nightmare material that keeps hitting the news cycle is a testament to Trump's concise summation of the situation: They're not sending their best.

Related: Boston Kicks Off 'Pride' Month With Monkeypox Outbreak

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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