Former Trump Lawyer Says Biden Tapes Were Hidden Because of Illegal Classified Docs Scandal

A former Trump administration lawyer believes he knows why the Democrats didn’t want We the People to hear the Joe Biden ghostwriter tapes — and it’s not the reason leftists wanted us to think they had.

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Between 2016 and 2017, then-former Vice President Joe Biden did interviews with Mark Zwonitzer, who was the ghostwriter for Biden's memoir Promise Me, Dad. Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Hur originally prepared transcripts related to his investigation of Biden's apparently wildly illegal handling and stashing of classified documents, but until now the DOJ had not released the tapes, because they were awaiting a court ruling in the Trump administration's favor, which just occurred. Jeff Clark, who used to work for the Trump DOJ, combed through the tapes just released and commented on them for the public.

Clark first pointed to 18 USC 798(d) and suggested that Biden violated it through his interviews with his ghostwriter Zwonitzer. Why, Clark asked, didn't Hur pursue prosecution under this federal law and require the $8 million book advance Biden received, not to mention even the ex-president’s Delaware house where he kept the classified information illegally? I think we know the answer.

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Our team is reviewing the Biden tapes now. We will be out with various bombshells.



But I want to make this point right now. The tapes make clear that Biden disclosed massive amounts of classified information to his ghost writer Marc Zwonitzer.



Now, take a look at 18 USC… pic.twitter.com/xGBCOFl8dJ — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) July 27, 2026

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Following up on that emphasis about the tapes exposing Biden irresponsibly disclosing classified information, Clark speculated on why Biden's handlers wanted the tapes hidden. After two years of legal wrangling about these tapes, involving first the Biden Department of Justice and then Biden’s private attorneys, it’s understandable we are all reflecting on motive.

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“I've listened to a fair amount of the tapes at this point and so far I have not come across anything that deals with a private family matter,” Clark noted. “So I conclude the privacy angle was by and large a massive misdirection play.” No way! Not the Biden family lying!!

Clark continued, “The lion's share of these documents we just got are about the illegal retention of classified information, which was unsurprisingly the subject of Robert Hur's Special Counsel probe. Massive amounts of our lawyer time was wasted arguing about a legal feint organized by Joe Biden's lawyers.”

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Now, I have not personally listened to most of the tapes yet, so I cannot independently verify what Clark said, but it makes sense in light of the Hur investigation and Joe Biden's record.

Clark encouraged X users to listen to the tapes and share their own opinions, stating he wanted to "crowd source" reactions to them. If you click on the link above, you can listen to the tapes on YouTube and do your own analysis. And if you want to share your opinions with other PJ Media writers and me, and you are a VIP member, comment on this article.

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