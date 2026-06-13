80% of Voters — and Most Dems — Support Mass Deportations

An overwhelming majority of U.S. voters, including nearly three-fourths of Democrats, support deporting large numbers of illegal alien criminals.

The Harvard University/Harris poll released at the very end of May found that eight out of 10 American voters are in support of deporting illegal aliens who have also committed other crimes. Of course, it would be better if more Americans understood the gravity of illegal entrance in and of itself, but the poll results are certainly much more in favor of the Trump administration policy than the Democrats’ policy. The mainstream media sob story migration narrative isn’t working.

Advertisement

Confidence in the economy is certainly down, per the poll, with a majority of Americans worried about their financial situation and the track the economy is on, but when it comes to illegal immigration, the majority opinion is very much more encouraging. In fact, the pollsters admitted that Donald Trump‘s strongest approval ratings come on his immigration crackdown (49%) and push to fight crime (48%), two of the very areas where Democrats tried to claim that they were in tune with the ordinary voter and Trump was not. Only a little over half of voters understand that Democrats stand for open borders, and a slight majority of Democrats foolishly think their party wants to deport instead of aggressively protect violent alien criminals, which shows many leftists are delusional about which party will support their desire to see foreign criminals deported. Republicans need to reach out to traditionally left-leaning voting blocs.

Notably, pollsters found that Trump administration officials Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had positive net favorability, while Trump and his Vice President JD Vance remain more popular than top Democrats Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and Sen. Chuck Schumer. Furthermore, a majority of voters believe there is mass government fraud, and that the GOP has a crime-fighting plan but Democrats don’t (55%).

Advertisement

Related: Miller: Biden Admin Handed Kids to Traffickers With Fake Addresses ‘on a Daily Basis’

Even though many voters did not specifically endorse Donald Trump on immigration and fighting crime, when presented with Trump‘s policy in and of itself, without mention of his name, the majority of voters supported it. This gives a clue to the GOP on how to make their case to voters this midterm election year. We definitely need independents and possibly some Democrats in order to win the midterms, and we need to be focusing on that messaging.

Thus 80% of voters, including 71% of Democrats, support “deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have committed crimes.” Unfortunately, almost the entire Democrat Party opposes that view, and shut down the government multiple times within the last year and a half to halt such a policy. It’s time to let Democrat voters know all the sordid details of their party’s immigration policies.

In short, Donald Trump shouldn’t worry about “harsh” immigration enforcement, and Democrats should worry that they are out of touch with their voters on illegal migration.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.