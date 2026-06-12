Miller: Biden Admin Handed Kids to Traffickers With Fake Addresses ‘on a Daily Basis’

White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller said that the Biden-Harris administration was quite literally trafficking vulnerable children into the United States on a daily basis, handing them over to unknown adults with fake addresses. In other words, the Biden administration didn’t lose track of 450,000 unaccompanied alien children (UACs), it deliberately surrendered all chance to keep track of those children.

Advertisement

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, had highlighted the case of one indicted criminal, a woman who sponsored no fewer than 40 UACs. She used a fake ID, but the Biden administration never did any basic verification and background checks, simply releasing more and more children to her.

Miller responded to Vaughan, “On a daily basis the Biden Administration turned over hundreds of alien children who had been smuggled across the border to unverified and unknown adults (almost always illegal aliens) who requested them. Thousands of times multiple minors were handed over to the same illegal alien adult.” The U.S. government became responsible for the biggest child trafficking network in the world.

In fact, Miller stated, “The Biden Administration never even met these adults: they gave the minors to third party contractors and the contractors drove the minors to the unknown adult ‘sponsors.’ The ‘official’ addresses on government forms usually faked or abandoned. Then, the Biden Administration would administratively close the case ensuring that the minor would disappear.”

Advertisement

Child labor increased under the Biden administration, and the government was deliberately cutting down on oversight of work sites suspected of illegal alien labor and child labor. In California, Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom threw a tantrum when federal officers raided a marijuana farm that was not only employing adult illegal aliens but also had multiple migrant minors working there.

Related: DHS Says That It Won't Follow Virginia’s Dangerous Unmasking Policy for ICE

This was all on purpose, deliberate destruction of countless children for political and financial gain. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne also talked about how many children suffered unimaginably horrific sexual exploitation. He said evidence indicates some of the kids suffered rape many hundreds of times.

Of the 450,000 kids the previous administration lost, “We found 146,000 kids so far,” Mullin said. “146,000 kids. We still have nearly 300,000 missing. We're investigating reports to where some of these kids claim that they were raped 6[00] to 700 times. I don't care who you are. I don't care if you have kids, if you don't have kids, I don't care if you're a liberal, you're independent, you're a Democrat, you're Republican. If you can't stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you?”

Advertisement

The reason that leftist politicians are protecting illegal alien pedophiles and human traffickers is that the politicians are also complicit in pedophilia and child trafficking. The foreign and domestic dirtbags combined to ruin hundreds of thousands of children’s lives.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, and amid a surge of Democrat crime, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.