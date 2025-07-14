Meet Newsom's Best Friends: Convicts, Trafficked Kids, and the Pot Farm That Hired Them

The more we learn about who Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested at that California marijuana farm last week, the more we're reminded of what a sleazebucket grifter Gov. Gavin Newsom really is.

Advertisement

Before I get to the details, allow me to apologize for the strong language, and for tarring run-of-the-mill sleazebucket grifters with the same brush as Newsom. A smooth-talking pimp might trap a few girls in his harem, but Newsom treats the largest state in the nation worse than a pimp treats the women he exploits.

He truly stands in a déclassé of his own.

If you missed the news on Friday — I nearly did, since my 48-hour weekend News Sanity Blackout™ begins at about 4 p.m. Fridays — ICE and DHS on Thursday raided two licensed SoCal pot farms, located in Camarillo and Carpinteria. Both facilities are owned and run by Glass House Farms, which, one hopes, is now also subject to an investigation into its hiring practices.

The raid was part of the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to, you know, enforce immigration law.

Yes, even in California, where law enforcement is something of an anomaly.

Thursday's raids netted up to 361 illegal aliens, up from an initial count of just 319. Those found to be in the country illegally included nearly a dozen illegal child laborers.

One 57-year-old illegal ran from law enforcement, fell off a roof, and died of his injuries. Not to make light of it, but sometimes the smart move is to take the L and go on to live another day.

Advertisement

As my OG blogging acquaintance John Hawkins put it last night, "When you get 361 illegals in one raid, that's A+ work!" Indeed. But it gets so much better — and yet so much terribly worse — as ICE reveals more about whom they arrested.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott announced on Friday: “Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility — all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations.”

Newsom — and here is where the depths of his sleazebucketry are fully revealed — was aghast at the raid, not at the illegal (and trafficked) child labor. He described the scene like so: "Kids running from tear gas, crying on the phone because their mother was just taken from the fields."

"Trump calls me 'Newscum' — but he’s the real scum."

Oh, really?

Those arrested, LibsOfTikTok shared late on Sunday, include "361 illegal aliens arrested including criminals with convictions for rape, kidnapping, child molestation, burglary, hit and run, and DUI."

Illegals are just total skeeves doing the jobs alongside trafficked children that Americans won’t do, you see.

Advertisement

I'd tell you that I never thought I'd see an American governor running cover for rapists, kidnappers, child molesters, burglars, drunk drivers, and hit-and-run drivers, except that I've watched California for too long.

Then there's what you don't know but probably suspected: Graham Farrar, co-founder and president of Glass House Farms, donated $10,000 to Newsom’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign. That's his largest political donation on record — and one Newsom seems grossly willing to honor.

Newsom is more than willing to pimp out California to rapists, kidnappers, child molesters, burglars, drunk drivers, and hit-and-run drivers. Sadly, Californians seem more than willing to put up with the pimp's abuse.

Recommended: Trump Finally Had It Up to HERE With Putin

P.S. Thanks so much for reading. If you'd like to join some of the smartest voices on the internet in our Virtually Troll-Free™ comments section — plus access to exclusive essays, podcasts, and video live chats with your favorite writers — consider becoming a VIP member with this 60% off promotion offer. Providing alternative conservative news and commentary ain't free (but right now, it IS cheap).