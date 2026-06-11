Traffickers? Feds Identify 15,500 Sponsors of Multiple Unaccompanied Kids

Federal authorities have identified over 15,000 individuals who sponsored three or more unaccompanied and unrelated minors in what could be a major child trafficking exposé.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the prevalence of child trafficking during the Biden administration. Notably, Townhall has previously exposed how federal officials and partner NGOs knowingly trafficked minors. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin added that some of the children went through unimaginably horrific abuse, sometimes enduring rape hundreds of times.

NEW: @DAGToddBlanche says the Trump admin has identified more than 15,500 individuals who each sponsored at least three unaccompanied migrant children, raising concerns about potential trafficking.



Blanche also announced charges against three alleged illegal immigrant "super… pic.twitter.com/XUN6KoEmie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) June 11, 2026

Blanche said, "Today, we are announcing the indictments of three individuals, Maritza Azucena Cahuec Coc, her brother Carlos Agustin Cahuec Coc, and Gladys Marina Caal Chen. This was out of the Northern District of Ohio. All three are illegal aliens from Guatemala, who allegedly took part in a wide-raging conspiracy to smuggle more than a dozen children into the United States by scamming the system and exploiting the loopholes created by the last administration."

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Interestingly, a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release clarified that Caal Chen once obtained fraudulent sponsorship herself as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC). The DOJ also mentioned the new conviction of Guatemalan Juan Tiul Xi, who fraudulently obtained sponsorship of and sexually abused a child.

Blanche went on, "This is one example, one indictment, but it is not unique. There are over 15,500 super-sponsor cases that we have identified along with DHS. And again, these super-sponsor cases are when somebody sponsors more than three children, unrelated, and they're unaccompanied minors that come in the United States."

Related: ICE Touts Conviction of Criminal Aliens in Deadly Pharmaceutical Scheme

Mullin also emphasized how heinous it is that the Biden administration lost track of 450,000 UACs as part of the border crisis, and that Democrats continue aggressively to try to defund the border officers who are rescuing the abused and trafficked kids. Mullin didn't mention it, but countless Democrat politicians and activists are also actively shielding pedophiles and child abusers simply because they're illegal aliens.

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“We found 146,000 kids so far. Some of these kids claimed that they were raped over 600 times. I don't care who you are. If you can't stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you?” @SecMullinDHS pic.twitter.com/hsgIea2NOT — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 11, 2026

The DHS secretary said, “We found 146,000 kids so far. 146,000 kids. We still have nearly 300,000 missing. We're investigating reports to where some of these kids claim that they were raped 6[00] to 700 times. I don't care who you are. I don't care if you have kids, if you don't have kids, I don't care if you're a liberal, you're independent, you're a Democrat, you're Republican. If you can't stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you?”

An excellent question, which Democrats are disturbingly unwilling to answer.

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