UN Makes Iran Vice President of Nuclear Non-Proliferation Conference

The United Nations (UN) is determined to reject all blame for electing representatives of the genocidal Iranian regime to its Human Rights Council and other completely inappropriate positions. Now, it has also given an Iranian representative a key role in reviewing nuclear non-proliferation policy. It's like putting Adolf Hitler on a committee against antisemitism.

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Only a couple weeks ago, the American delegation had to leave Pakistan without any deal made with the Iranian delegation after the latter refused to agree to the basic requirement that Iran not pursue nuclear weapons development. “But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” U.S. Vice President JD Vance explained. And yet the UN is pretending that Iran can be helpful in preventing nuclear proliferation. Watchdog group UN Watch posted the following:

BREAKING: The U.N. just elected the Islamic Republic of Iran as one of the Vice Presidents of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference.



Bravo to the U.S., UAE, Australia, UK, France and Germany for objecting.



Last time, only 🇺🇸 spoke out: https://t.co/bmhFp2gKEw https://t.co/Ije4bXbV7u pic.twitter.com/oqyR0ZlByC — UN Watch (@UNWatch) April 27, 2026

Christopher Yeaw, U.S. assistant secretary for arms control and nonproliferation, protested to the UN delegates, “Rather than choosing to use this review conference to defend the integrity of the NPT [non-proliferation treaty] and call Iran to account, we instead elect Iran a vice president. It is beyond shameful and an embarrassment to the credibility of this conference.”

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But the UN has made a series of disgusting moves to reward the Iranian regime this year, all of them after that same regime massacred over 40,000 of its own people, a slaughter that continues with executions of Persian freedom protesters. The other most recent UN nomination happened after the Iranian regime had been indiscriminately bombing civilian targets in multiple nations, particularly Israel. UN Watch posted furiously on April 10, “SHAME: The Islamic Republic of Iran has just been nominated to the U.N. Committee for Program and Coordination, which meets soon to shape policy on women's rights, human rights, disarmament, and terrorism prevention.”

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Besides that despicable display, the UN recently welcomed an Iranian regime representative to chair a forum for the Human Rights Council. The Iranian regime is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world; it supports murderous jihadis, including Hamas, Hezbollah (which has helped Iran kill civilians in this conflict), the Houthis, and the Muslim Brotherhood. Then again, the UN also employs Hamas jihadis.

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Yesterday, during a ceasefire, Amer Hujirat was killed in a Hezbollah drone strike.



A 44-year-old civilian from Shfaram working on behalf of the Defense Ministry, his 19-year-old son, who was with him, was wounded.



Even during a ceasefire, Hezbollah targets civilians.



May his… pic.twitter.com/fMfZDWSgHz — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 29, 2026

Why are American taxpayers still required to fund the jihad-friendly UN?

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