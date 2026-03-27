One Fatality as Iranian Regime Bombards Central Israel

The Islamic regime of Iran, the world’s worst terrorism sponsor, continues to target civilians in Israel, killing one and injuring several more in a strike Thursday night.

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While the U.S. and Israel have targeted military infrastructure and regime headquarters during their joint operation against the Iranian dictatorship, the evil Iranian regime has as usual been attempting to maximize civilian casualties in all countries within its striking distance, especially Israel.

Israeli media reported that ten Americans were injured in an Iranian strike on a Saudi base, but U.S. Central Command has not confirmed the report as of 8 p.m. Eastern time. The report supposedly came from anonymous American officials who said that two of the U.S. service members were seriously wounded.

The Iranian regime is the driving force behind global terrorism.



Through Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Houthis, it funds, arms, and directs a network of terror that spreads violence across the Middle East and beyond. pic.twitter.com/vvhnGV0P8o — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 27, 2026

The Times of Israel posted an update late on March 27 about the deadly attack (not pictured above):

One killed, several injured in Iranian ballistic missile attack on central Israel Medics also report two people were lightly wounded in the south by fragments from interception of missile * Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis threaten that they’re ready to join war

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The Houthis, like Hamas and Hezbollah, are Iranian regime terror proxies, siding with their masters in Tehran.

For Our VIPs: Hezbollah Dug Tunnels Next to Church — Because Jihadis Always Use Civilians as Shields

Again, it is so obvious which side is evil in this conflict. This is quite literally a fight between Judeo-Christian civilization and the most murderous and demonic Islamic jihadis on the planet. It is rare to find a conflict in history where one side is clearly marked out as totally morally reprehensible, but that is true in this case.

Perhaps the Iranian regime was striking Israel in response to this:

🎯 STRUCK: Arak Heavy Water Plant in Central Iran—A Key Plutonium Production Site for Nuclear Weapons



The IDF will not allow the Iranian regime to continue advancing its nuclear weapons program, which poses an existential threat to Israel and the entire world. pic.twitter.com/wdFQ03TQZr — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 27, 2026

But whereas IDF is going for a military targets in Iran, the Iranian regime is going for civilians in Israel.

And this is how we know that negotiations will go nowhere. The Iranian regime is fanatically committed to fighting the “great Satan” America and the “little Satan” Israel in the name of Allah, and after half a century of continually sponsoring or committing terrorist attacks, they can’t seem to help themselves. They will go on killing Israelis and Americans until every last regime official is out of power and there is nothing left to fire.

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Meanwhile, pray for our deployed U.S. troops and for the people of Israel. Between Iranian missiles and Hezbollah strikes, the tiny Jewish nation is in constant danger from deadly enemies. Teenagers, young parents, and grandparents have all died in the recent strikes. The Iranian regime is deliberately trying to kill innocent civilians.

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