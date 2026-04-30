Trump Announces New Surgeon General Pick as GOP Turncoat Kills MAHA Pick's Chances

Thanks to a Republican senator who receives large sums from the pharmaceutical industry, President Donald Trump felt forced to replace his pick for surgeon general.

Advertisement

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wanted fellow Make America Healthy Again enthusiast Dr. Casey Means as his surgeon general, but Senate Republicans have not heeded the president's and HHS secretary's wishes, with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who is on the Senate Health Committee, particularly responsible for the blockage. Cassidy has a close and lucrative relationship with Big Pharma, according to RedState, which noted that it was his fourth-largest source of campaign funding in 2024 and fifth in 2022. And in just one quarter of 2025, Cassidy received $16,500 in donations from employees of four major pharma companies. Finally giving up on trying to budge Cassidy — after all, the current administration has made some questionable deals with Big Pharma too, so they understand the pull — Trump has nominated Dr. Nicole Saphier to replace Means as his surgeon general pick.

By the way, Cassidy did vote to confirm Joe Biden's surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, who went on to impose tyrannical Covid-19 mandates and orchestrate a vast online censorship network.

Trump’s Thursday announcement on Truth Social was:

I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Dr. Nicole B. Saphier to be the next SURGEON GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Nicole is a STAR physician who has spent her career guiding women facing breast cancer through their diagnosis and treatment while tirelessly advocating to increase early cancer detection and prevention, while at the same time working with men and women on all other forms of cancer diagnoses and treatments. She is also an INCREDIBLE COMMUNICATOR, who makes complicated health issues more easily understood by all Americans. Dr. Nicole Saphier will do great things for our Country, and help, “MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN.” Congratulations Nicole, our Country has long been waiting for you!

Advertisement

In a separate post, Trump slammed Cassidy — who voted to convict Trump on impeachment — and added, “Casey will continue to fight for MAHA on the many important Health issues facing our Country, such as the rising childhood disease epidemic, increased autism rates, poor nutrition, over-medicalization, and researching the root causes of infertility, and many other difficult medical problems.”

Read Also: Maine Democrat Drops Out, Leaving Nazi-Tattoo Wacko as the Senate Candidate

The new pick, Saphier, repeatedly criticized Covid-19 vaccine mandates, urging that they be repealed. She is not as hardcore on criticizing some modern and injury-linked vaccines as Kennedy or even Trump has been, but she has strongly critiqued mask and Covid-19 vaccine mandates for children. This illustrates a dedication to protecting kids from woke medicine. Saphier likewise opposed allowing biological males in girls' restrooms in a Fox News appearance.

LifeNews.com reported that Saphier has not only condemned abortion but frequently related her personal story of becoming pregnant when she was only 17 and choosing life for her unborn son amidst pressure to kill him. A 2019 op-ed she published on Fox News seemed mildly critical of the pro-life movement for rightly condemning abortion as a sin, but overall strongly opposed radical abortion legislation and condemned the argument that "unwanted" pregnancies demand abortion.

Advertisement

During a 2024 AMAC podcast appearance, Saphier urged American society to celebrate motherhood and provide more resources to help young mothers choose life. She also criticized DEI in medical schools and vaccine mandates that negate individual choice during the podcast.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and health reform? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.