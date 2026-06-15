MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

So Trump put on a pretty good show at the White House this weekend and the Left lost its collective mind — and "collective mind" was not the first way I wanted to end this sentence.

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Before that, Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire and made thousands of employees rich, too, and the Left lost its collective mind.

Today there's a possible peace deal with Iran — I'll get into whether it's a good deal or not once I look at the details — and it's for sure the Left will lose its collective mind.

It's a good thing I suck at pattern recognition, or I'd think those people were nuts.

How about we enjoy some conversation and maybe a lovely adult beverage at the usual time today?

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?