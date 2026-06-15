MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:40 AM on June 15, 2026

So Trump put on a pretty good show at the White House this weekend and the Left lost its collective mind — and "collective mind" was not the first way I wanted to end this sentence.

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Before that, Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire and made thousands of employees rich, too, and the Left lost its collective mind.

Today there's a possible peace deal with Iran — I'll get into whether it's a good deal or not once I look at the details — and it's for sure the Left will lose its collective mind.

It's a good thing I suck at pattern recognition, or I'd think those people were nuts.

How about we enjoy some conversation and maybe a lovely adult beverage at the usual time today?

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
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