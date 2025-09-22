Trump Administration's New Medical Advice on Autism

Donald Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and multiple medical professionals made bombshell allegations and recommendations on Monday as they explore data and initiate new research into the potential link between autism and various treatments.

It is undeniable that there has been a significant increase in autism diagnoses, especially among boys, in recent years, and it is reasonable for parents to want answers. Up till now, very few objective studies have been done on what might cause or treat autism, but the Trump administration believes it is exploring the right avenues to eventually come up with helpful answers. As they research the topic, they issued some initial advice with caveats.

Based on the research already obtained by federal agencies, Trump urged pregnant women not to take Tylenol and said that the vaccine childhood schedule be more spread out. Kennedy, National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Mehmet Oz of the CDC, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, and Dr. Dorothy Fink also issued preliminary recommendations regarding vaccines and medications in connection to autism.

Trump announced, “There's never been anything like this. Just a few decades ago, one in 10,000 children had autism … and now it's one in 31 but in some areas, it's much worse than that.” He noted that some groups, such as the Amish, who use fewer Big Pharma products, appear to have lower autism rates. Trump recommended, based on the data his healthcare officials provided, that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy as that drug could possibly be linked to autism. He and the medical professionals all emphasized during the Monday press conference the need for women and children to come up with individualized plans for treatment based on personal physician recommendations.

Trump also made the point that certain vaccines, such as the one for hepatitis B, are for diseases that apparently have nothing to do with babies, as hepatitis B is sexually transmitted. “Nothing bad can happen” from spacing out the vaccines more instead of giving dozens almost all at once in early infancy, Trump emphasized.

Kennedy, who spoke next, described the “unprecedented all-agency effort to identify all causes of autism, including toxic and pharmaceutical exposures.” He explained, “Historically, NIH has focused almost solely on politically safe and entirely fruitless research about the genetic drivers of autism, and that would be like studying the genetic drivers of lung cancer without looking at cigarettes, and that's what NIH has been doing for 20 years.”

Therefore, lacking answers, Kennedy is determined to do research from multiple angles and provide transparency to Americans. “Today, we are announcing two important findings from our autism work that are vital for parents to know as they make these decisions,” he went on. “First, HHS will act on acetaminophen. The FDA is responding to clinical and laboratory studies that suggest a potential association between acetaminophen used during pregnancy and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes, including later diagnosis for ADHD and autism.” This could possibly lead to “altered brain development.”

As the healthcare agencies continue to research this topic, “the FDA will issue a physician's notice about the risk of acetaminophen during pregnancy and begin the process to initiate a safety label change.” HHS will also be in charge of a nationwide public service campaign for it. “HHS wants, therefore, to encourage clinicians to exercise their best judgment in use of acetaminophen for fevers and pain in pregnancy by prescribing the lowest effective dose for the shortest necessary duration and only when treatment is required,” Kennedy said. The same caution is encouraged for use with very young children.

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces "folate deficiency in a child's brain can lead to autism."



And an "exciting therapy" for kids with autism: leucovorin. Up to 60% of deficient children can have improved communication if they take it.



GREAT NEWS. This is… pic.twitter.com/MAEdSK7YlB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 22, 2025

“FDA will drive new research to safeguard mothers, children, and families,” he promised, claiming also that “folate deficiency in a child's brain can lead to autism. We have also identified an exciting therapy that may benefit larger numbers of children who suffer from autism.”

Peer-reviewed literature, Kennedy said, indicates “that up to 60% of folate deficient children with ASD can have improved verbal communications if given leucovorim.” Hence Kennedy hopes to see more use of this medication for autistic children.

You can watch the full announcement from all the officials and doctors along with testimony from two mothers of autistic children below:

