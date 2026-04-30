Maine Democrat Drops Out, Leaving Nazi-Tattoo Wacko as the Senate Candidate

The Democrat Party never met a an evil, genocidal ideology it didn’t like.

Like all good Marxists, Democrats apply labels to their opponents which actually apply to themselves. That includes “neo-Nazi”, as Democrats are much, much closer to Nazi ideology than are Republicans. And as the latest proof of that, the crazy radical who has a Nazi tattoo and promoted Antifa terrorism is now almost certainly the Democrats’ Senate candidate in Maine, as the governor there dropped out of the primary race against him. Even more disturbing is that Nazi Tattoo (Graham Platner) reportedly raised almost twice as much for his campaign in the first quarter of this year as the governor (Janet Mills) did. Hence, she dropped out.

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🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Democrat with a Nazi-linked tattoo Graham Platner will likely be the DEM US SENATE NOMINEE out of Maine after Gov. Janet Mills drops out of the primary



Janet Mills was CHUCK SCHUMER-ENDORSED — she lost.



Platner has Bernie and Elizabeth Warren behind him.



He… pic.twitter.com/YNInICgllf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 30, 2026

Mills posted her rather lengthy announcement of dropping out of the race on X on April 30. “When I decided to run for the United States Senate last year, it was because I believed Maine people were getting a bad deal from Washington and because the President of the United States was threatening our democracy and pushing our nation to the brink of disaster. I continue to believe that today,” she wrote in the usual Democrat style of encouraging extreme hatred and violence against her opponents. She mentioned “climate change,” abortion, and “free community college” among her focuses.

Despite her hatred for Donald Trump, however, she is dropping out: “While I have the drive and passion, commitment and experience, and above all else — the fight — to continue on, I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources. That is why today I have made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend my campaign for the United States Senate.”

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CNN reported Mills’s 2026 quarter-one fundraising to be $2.7 million, while Platner raised $4.1 million in the same period. Furthermore, a February University of New Hampshire poll showed Platner leading Mills 64% to 26%.

Platner not only has the tattoo, but he also lied about Washington, D.C., consultants running his campaign and trained an Antifa-style militia. Platner called himself an “Antifa supersoldier,” and the Trump administration has since designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization.

His lame and shameful excuse for his biggest scandal was to blame the military for his inspiration to get a Nazi tattoo, as if the United States military that took down the Nazi regime was infested with Hitler-lovers, instead of accepting the blame personally. “When I left the military, I came out of a hyper-masculine, hyper-violent place. I did four tours in the infantry. We have a crude sense of humor in the infantry. We certainly have a, I would say, narrow view of a lot of topics, and that colored my opinions and my beliefs,” Platner asserted.

Platner expressed support for political violence and socialist militias on Reddit, where he also regularly posted inappropriate sexual content, downplayed sexual assault, and smeared law enforcement. To top it off, he identified himself as a Communist. This is the man whom Maine Democrats want to represent them in the Senate.

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