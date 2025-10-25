I did not have "Antifa supersoldier" on my Graham Platner Bingo card today.

Platner is a Bernie Bro, called himself a communist on Reddit, and, until this week, sported a chest tattoo that he's known for nearly 20 years was a Nazi SS tattoo. Graham Platner's resume is so bad that I thought the Democrat Maine U.S. senate candidate had stepped in every political cow paddy in the pasture. But I was wrong. I was off by a long shot.

Advertisement

Now it's revealed that the Bernie Sanders-blessed Democrat running against Susan Collins in the Maine U.S. senate race held an interesting job in 2020, in addition to being a longtime oyster farmer.

Platner was, as he put it, an "Antifa Supersoldier." It must be a very special moniker. "Supersoldier" is not an accolade he ever gave himself as a U.S. Marine fighting Islamofascists as a machine gunner in Iraq. Those were the days when he was stamped with his Totenkopf Nazi tattoo that he bragged about on the Obama bro show "Pod Save America." This is the show where he assured Maine voters, "I am not a secret Nazi."

Graham Platner says "I am not a secret Nazi" after photos of his Nazi tattoo emerge.



Beyond Parody. https://t.co/sRqIzOthFo pic.twitter.com/06oX8AWpD7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 21, 2025

Phew, what a relief.

Really: Court: Antifa Uses Portland Homeless People as Expendable Cannon Fodder

That relief was short-lived, however.

Axios first reported that "...Platner, the Maine Democratic Senate candidate backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), wrote in 2020 that he had "'antifa supersoldier' label on his 'armor.'" It wasn't just a name he put on his armor. Oh, no.

Advertisement

Posting in a Reddit politics channel where he regularly "s**tposted" between July 2018-2020, "Platner also shared a link to the left-wing Socialist Rifle Association website and encouraged a user to join the group." "'We love new folks, and you've likely got an active chapter in your area,' he wrote." That link now goes to a statement castigating the Trump administration for going after the violent and sexually confused people who make up the group. He regularly trashed police officers and said in that anarchist and Antifa parlance, All cops are bastards (ACAB). "Cops are bastards," and added, "All of them, in fact," he wrote in a deleted Reddit comment.

He supports political violence to get rid of "fascists," otherwise known as half the country.

Platner was an Antifa trainer for that band of sexually confused Antifa militants you see on the streets of Portland. The group of killers who shot planned an ambush and opened fire on the Alvarado Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas, wounding a cop, were members of the Socialist Rifle Club (SRA). Two of their members are now up on domestic terrorism charges, and the rest are awaiting trial in federal court.

Advertisement

This group is also responsible for Tesla bombings at a Salem, Oregon dealership.

As a way to distract from his Nazi tattoo, Platner urged voters to look at his Reddit posts on the r/SocialistRA subreddit. On the Obama bro podcast, he said, “Actually, if you read through my Reddit comments I think you can pretty much figure out where I stand on Nazism and antisemitism and racism in general. I would say, lifelong opponent.”

And, oh, people looked.

The Daily Wire reported that Platner actively urged people to join the SRA.

“Check out the Maine SRA chapter, we’re quite active,” he wrote in April 2020. In August 2020, he said “my local SRA chapter” does “lots of range days, firearms education classes, and developing mutual aid networks in our community.” Images of the Maine chapter training include a man in a pink tutu shooting a gun, and one who — though the group blurred the faces of its members — has facial hair matching Platner’s, Robinson reported.

It was there that he labeled himself a "communist" and wrote, according to the Daily Wire, "if people 'expect to fight fascism without a good semi-automatic rifle, they ought to do some reading of history.'"

The worst: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nancy Pelosi Makes Us All Dumber for Having Listened to Her

Advertisement

Democrats, of course, have poured forgiveness on their comrade after he apologized and blamed his beliefs and behaviors on the war.

Democrats have fielded some unhinged and un-American candidates this election cycle. We've got a New York Islamofascist whom the poisonous Linda Sarsour has endorsed running for mayor. A woke Democrat running for Virginia attorney general who hates cops endorsed in writing the killing of his Republican colleague and her two children. And now this hater Mainer "Antifa supersoldier."

Voters should allow this dangerous person to work out his self-delusions while harvesting and shucking oysters, and not in the U.S. senate.

These Antifa demonstrations and "No Kings" marches are to cover for their #SchumerShutdown and the disastrous aftermath of Joe Biden's open borders and relentless spending. These protests are done in hopes that no one notices the fatuousness of their "cause" before the November 2026 midterm elections.

Because you're such a smart guy, we're offering 74% off our regular VIP Membership. You'll get your VIP treatment, with no ads, exclusive content, and access to PJ Media podcasts and videos. It's worth it.

Use this link and use the promo code POTUS47 to get the best deal of the year!