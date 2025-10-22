Court: Antifa Uses Portland Homeless People as Expendable Cannon Fodder

There it was right there in the middle of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision that told elected officials they weren't the boss over President Donald Trump federalizing the Oregon National Guard.

Advertisement

There was a list explaining the protest activity outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) HQ by Antifa, and the Portland Police Bureau's enabling of the lawbreaking and antisocial behavior, including this item:

September 6, there were 50 to 60 “very active protest[e]rs/black blockers/agitators” at the gate. There was lots of noise, flashing lights, and swinging sticks. [Federal Protective Service] was pushing out to allow vehicles to enter, and the PPB observed approximately 50 people in the driveway. FPS had 26 officers on duty.

And here's another example, carried out right under the noses of the Portland Police Bureau, which the court felt compelled to mention in the federal case.

Related: Portland's Love Affair With Antifa Grows Deeper: Mayors Vow to Fight for Them and Against ICE

Why? Because death threats against federal officers are not a small thing.

On September 9, screenshots were captured of threats on social media tomurder ICE officer.. (screenshot of posts stating “fed ain’t nothin but a target practice,” “Execute gestapo on sight,” and “Off The Pigs”). On September12, protesters photographed an unmarked government vehicle as it was leaving the ICE facility and then posted the photograph to a social media account and provided the location of the vehicle after it left the ICE facility.

Of course, Portland Police has a hands off policy on their pet protesters, as I have explained in these stories and more:

Advertisement

UNBELIEVABLE: See Portland Cops LITERALLY Cover for Antifa Thugs Against ICE

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops

My Shocking Undercover Experience at Portland's Antifa-Besieged ICE Building

Violence? What Violence? Governor Goes Full Baghdad Bob After Trump Orders National Guard to Portland

Maybe This Is Why Gov. Tina Kotek Has No Problem With Antifa Violence at Portland ICE HQ

And on the stories go.

But this next example—out of all the items listed in the decision, I must say—took my breath away. I mentioned it in my special and, yes, slightly bawdy examination of the 9th Circuit decision for our VIP Members in the story "Court to Oregon: Duh, of COURSE Trump Can Use National Guard at Portland ICE HQ," but I will especially highlight this sidebar for you here.

"On September 4," the narrative went on page 10, "a PPB officer reported seeing several older homeless people being coerced into approaching the ICE facility gate." Interesting. "Coerced" into doing something. As in being ordered to do something against their will?

Well, yes.

The 9th Circuit Court’s recitation of the facts continued: “The instigators told these people that they should create a distraction or simply rattle the gate,” the court noted.

And it wasn't just some crackhead or tweaker telling the story. Indeed, the narrators of this story were the very same Portland Police Bureau officers who have been told not to help ICE keep the peace. The cops were dropping dime on Antifa, using homeless people to ... get arrested.

Advertisement

"[PPB] Officers confirmed this was happening by watching 'the instigators escorting different [older homeless people] up to the gate,'” the opinion read.

And what were these "older homeless people" supposed to do? Why, they were told to "just come up to the gate and rattle it." To accomplish what, exactly?

Well, the feds wanted to know. The opinion continued, "FPS took custody of an elderly man after he asked federal officers" watching the gate, who begged officers to be able to "just come up to the gate and rattle it so the antifa instigators would leave him and others alone.”

Hold on. I want you to catch this: So Antifa would "leave [them] alone."

This homeless man "was escorted behind the gates and interviewed. He told agents that he and several other homeless people were being coerced to act 'to instigate agent response.'”

I discussed this in Tuesday's livestream of The Adult in the Room Podcast. I've cued it up to the part where I discuss the 9th Circuit's decision, but, of course, you should watch the whole thing.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Indeed, Antifa, on at least one occasion — and, let's be honest, likely many other occasions —cajoled and coerced homeless people on the streets to provide distractions and serve as the bad actors' cannon fodder to occupy and distract the federal officers.

Related: Rain, Tear Gas > Violent 'No Kings' Militants Outside Portland ICE HQ

Advertisement

Antifa is "The Mob" pressing a protection racket against the most vulnerable people in Portland, and the city's cops are letting them do so without punishment. There's a word for that: corruption.

In Andy Ngo's book, "Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy," the formerly Portland-based independent journalist writes about how the cynical Antifa organizers recruited and grabbed the strays, Trantifas (as he later dubbed them), mental patients, and lost souls to be part of the movement's daily and sometimes deadly street theater. The results were the theater kids with shivs and gats we saw during the 2020 Summer of Love. There were shoot-outs on the Portland streets and the assassination of an innocent Trump supporter by a "100% Antifa!" supporter who lay in wait to—do what he was urged to do? Was this comrade treated as a hero in the inner revolutionary Antifa sanctums? Oh, yes.

Every revolutionary communist group has used the strays, the parentless, the unloved, the abused, the mentally ill, the confused, and the othered people to further their political aims. The Bolsheviks of the 1917 Russian Revolution did it; the Red Guards had entire legions of these people in Mao’s revolution during the 1960s and ’70s by removing children from their loving parents. In Pol Pot’s Cambodia, the Khmer Rouge recruited the poor, destitute, and homeless to provide cannon fodder—the blind behind which the communists plied their arrogation of power. Hamas and other jihadis use mentally ill people, small children, and others for their suicide bombers. Al Qaeda does the same. Hell, pimps, gang kings, pedos, and other underworld types target the same disadvantaged people for their chance to feel a part of something—a chance to be in the cool kids club.

Advertisement

And so does Antifa.

Historian Victor Davis Hanson says that the nation is watching a pitched battle between these anti-Western, atheist, and anti-American revolutionaries and the normies. That's us. We're the counter-revolutionaries.

We're at a civilizational inflection point.

And this? This is what revolution looks like.

Watch my discussion with Ryan Mauro of the Capital Research Center about his study of how Antifa has "infiltrated" the Homeless Industrial Complex. Do you doubt it?

Watch:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Whose side are they on, anyway?

These Antifa demonstrations and "No Kings" marches are to cover for their #SchumerShutdown and the disastrous aftermath of Joe Biden's open borders and relentless spending. These protests are done in hopes that no one notices the fatuousness of their "cause" before the November 2026 midterm elections.

Because you're such a smart guy, we're offering 74% off our regular VIP Membership. You'll get your VIP treatment, with no ads, exclusive content, and access to PJ Media podcasts and videos. It's worth it.

Use this link and use the promo code POTUS47 to get the best deal of the year!