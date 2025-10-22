UNBELIEVABLE: See Portland Cops LITERALLY Cover for Antifa Thugs Against ICE

Confirmed: Portland's violent Antifa militants know that police literally have their backs, and nothing shows it more than a video that has surfaced from the scene of the daily clash between these militants and the federal officers trying to keep things safe at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters.

If you're just joining this story in progress, here's a little background. Portland's police chiefs have gotten consecutively more and more woke since the Obama Justice Department put the cop shop under a consent decree in 2011 after the shooting of a violent, black, mentally ill man the year before. The screws have tightened against the city and the cop shop for the better part of the last 14 years. The consent decree still exists with fewer demands these days. However, Attorney General Pam Bondi has mentioned it in the last month, and methinks she's going to do some rearranging of police priorities—in favor of citizens, not criminals— in Portland.

Chief "Baghdad" Bob Day, as I've dubbed him, takes the prize for the most woke, choosing the constant elevated state of wokeness over common sense and public safety. The chief gave a stand-down order to his cops, helping to quell violence at the ICE headquarters. We know this because of a discovery from a lawsuit by neighbors living near the ICE HQ demanding the city enforce its own noise ordinances to stop Antifa from playing highly pitched noises, screeching, setting off explosives, and the like all night long.

The judge sided with the city and against the sleepless neighbors. Both the judge and the chief were wrong.

Other evidence of the wokeness comes from Monday's federal appeals court decision telling the city and state they have no right to tell the president of the United States that he can't send in Oregon National Guard troops to protect the building. The court wrote of Day:

In June 2025, PPB Police Chief Bob Day spoke publicly about avoiding any actions that might show ‘perceived or actual support’ for immigration agents” after PPB officers cleared a blockade of the ICE driveway to let an empty transport van pass. In emails summarizing these incidents, PPB officers report that no officers are available to respond to disturbances at the ICE facilit (September 16 email explaining PPB has “no officers to go or call” to respond to disturbance at ICE facility); (September 19 email stating the PPB had “few to zero officers available” to address a “verbal disturbance” in front of the ICE building) (September 20 email stating that PPB “would not be able to address the call or make an arrest with the resources we have”)

And now, we have even more stark evidence of the cozy relationship the cops have with Antifa militants. Indeed, they LITERALLY covered for Antifa against the feds.

Independent journalist Nick Sortor, who is back in Portland to cover this goat rodeo, recorded Antifa agents provocateur shining lights into the eyes of ICE agents to blind them. Federal officers responded by shooting pepper balls at one of the militants. Two other Antifa militants, armed with bright lights, who wanted to get out of the line of fire, then took cover behind the Portland police, who shockingly were out there watching. The thugs then shone the blinding light into the faces of the ICE officers across the street from behind the cops.

The video caught the attention of someone who can do something about this two-tiered system of justice in Portland. Harmeet Dhillon is in charge of the civil rights division of the Department of Justice.

This is exactly why the 9th Circuit just said POTUS can send in the National Guard! Incredible FAIL! https://t.co/rZp69yIf3x — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) October 21, 2025

Note that a federal agent came out to talk to the do-nothing cops, telling one officer, "She's literally running behind you guys." To which the cop gobsmackingly stated, "Yeah, we don't know why she's running."

I wonder if the cop knew why she was shining bright lights into the eyes of the federal officers across the street from behind his back. We guess he just didn't think to ask her.

Watch that video again. The police watched the Antifa militants use lights to blind ICE agents and then pretended not to know what happened when those same people used the cops as human shields.

There's stupid, a special kind of stupid, willful blindness, or treachery.

Your call.

Whose side are they on, anyway?

These Antifa demonstrations and "No Kings" marches are to cover for their #SchumerShutdown and the disastrous aftermath of Joe Biden's open borders and his relentless spending. These protests are done in hopes that no one notices the fatuousness of their "cause" before the November 2026 midterm elections.

