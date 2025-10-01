Neighbor Sick of Antifa Violence Has a Message for Portland's 'Failed Leadership'

It's been a long road for the neighbors surrounding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Porland's South Waterfront area. For more than 100 nights, the Antifa militants have shot off fireworks, spouted full-throated stupidity through amplified bullhorns, set fires, attacked ICE officers, and generally been so disruptive that their "sell-by" date expired long ago.

Advertisement

Now, help is coming. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that federal troops are "in place" in Portland. At least one neighbor welcomed the move and likened it to when President Dwight Eisenhower sent troops to force open the schoolhouse door over the protests of Democrat racists in Little Rock.

This lady is a hero. Mere days after they set up camp just steps from the South Waterfront ICE HQ last June, the woman, who lives in the nearby low-income condo complex, confronted the protesters and demanded they stop because normal people wanted to sleep at night.

"We, the people, need SLEEP!" she screamed at the Antifa militants. "You're worse than ICE and are terrorizing us!" As she turned to go back home, the militants menacingly surrounded her and began herding her back home. The scene was caught on video.

A Portland resident confronts Antifa for blaring music past midnight at the ongoing ICE facility occupation:



"I'm coming back every night and I'm breaking your sh-t. We the people need sleep. You're worse than ICE, terrorizing us every night. Go f-ck yourself." pic.twitter.com/gpDBdPYiuP — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 29, 2025

Katie Daviscourt reported that "immediately after the resident complained, Antifa increased their noise disturbance. The group has created a makeshift LRAD system, blasting it at the ICE office around 1 a.m."

Eventually, the woman, Cloud Elvengrail, found lawyers to take the city to court to enforce Portland's noise ordinances. Elvengrail said she suffered physical harm, a bleeding ear, and PTSD from the Antifa militants' antics. The city sided with the violent protesters, and so did the judge in the case.

Advertisement

And now that same neighbor, who didn't vote for President Donald Trump, has some choice words for the man who has federalized 200 members of the National Guard to back up the ICE agents and protect citizens: "God Bless you, President Trump."

Also read: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Federal Officers Bust Operator of Antifa Safe House in Portland

Elvengrail told Daviscourt that she'd been held hostage by Antifa for more than 100 days and "has faced relentless harassment, robbery, assault, and racial violence at the hands of these protesters." She elaborated, "Day and night, the danger has continued while Portland police and city leaders refused to act, refused to protect us, and refused to address our legitimate concerns."

"Therefore," the mad-as-hell neighbor continued, "I want to thank President Trump for responding to our plight by sending the National Guard."

The Portland resident who went viral after confronting Antifa outside the ICE facility in Portland has issued a statement to @TPostMillennial on President Trump sending in troops:



"For over 100 days, my community has faced relentless harassment, robbery, assault, and racial… https://t.co/QjB1GZGbB0 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 30, 2025

Her rationale, however, shouldn't be lost on Portland DEI-adherents who measure everything by race and gender. This black woman equated mustering federalizing National Guard troops to quell the violence to President Eisenhower sending the troops to Little Rock, Arkansas, to force Democrat Orval Faubus away from that schoolhouse door to let black kids go to school.

Advertisement

Just as President Eisenhower acted in Little Rock to uphold the rights and safety of citizens when local authorities refused, President Trump has stepped in where Portland’s leaders failed. He has provided the security and relief our community needed but was denied by those entrusted to protect us. God Bless you President Trump!"

Just as President Eisenhower acted in Little Rock to uphold the rights and safety of citizens when local authorities refused, President Trump has stepped in where Portland’s leaders failed. He has provided the security and relief our community needed but was denied by those entrusted to protect us. God Bless you President Trump!

She's not the only one cheering the troops, but she's one of the few with the guts to do it out loud in the face of violence from this domestic terrorist group.

Here's to more like her.

The #SchumerShutdown so bad for Dems that PJ Media is offering a special #SchumerShutdown VIP Membership for 74% OFF! Click on this link and use promo code POTUS47