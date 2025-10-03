A School Moved Out Because of Violence at ICE HQ Portland and You'll Never Guess Who Moved In

Since early June, as you may know, a group of anarcho-terrorists has held a growing number of blocks virtually hostage in Portland's South Waterfront, near downtown, close to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters. The Antifa presence has been so disruptive, especially at night, that at least one neighbor has sued the city over noise ordinance violations, and a public charter school was forced to move. This being Portland, the school blamed ICE instead of Antifa for the noise, fireworks, amplified bullhorns, and general dreck left behind from the nightly ritual attacks.

When Antifa militants haven't been attacking ICE cars, shouting disgusting epithets, or attacking agents at night, they've tagged the plywood-covered federal building with graffitied threats of violence and profanity within view of the school. The plywood was recently replaced and painted over to remove the profane language, but we're sure it will be back soon.

Now, however, the abandoned Cottonwood School grounds are well populated again because Antifa has taken over. There is now an encampment where drinking, drugging, nightly barbecuing, and carousing take place most nights, according to an independent journalist who has been covering the riots and direct actions against ICE since the beginning of the unrest.

C.K. Bouferrache, known on X as "HunnyBadgerMom," appeared on my Adult in the Room Podcast and told me the camp often has food delivered by intrepid delivery people. And there's more.

Antifa has a storage unit where U-Hauls frequently unload a constant flow of supplies, including body cams, daily needs items, and who knows what else? She reports that militants ordered gas masks and had them sent to the ICE facility, where they hoped to intercept them before ICE did, but it didn't work out for the bad guys.





The encampment is cleared regularly by the city and "40 minutes later," the Antifa campers are back because they've got a storage unit where they keep their supplies.

[T] here's a storage unit right behind the school, heated storage unit," she told me. "You can see the advertisement on the side of the building. and they have a storage unit there," she said. "They pull stuff out of there. Somebody rolls up with a U-Haul, which you see there regularly, and they unload new stuff and start all over."

Whose organizing this? If a citizen journalist can figure this out, where are the cops?

At times, Portland Police have responded to quell the violence, but they've had a hands-off policy for the most part. Only after President Trump announced the National Guard was coming in did they become visible around the area again. Must keep up appearances and all.

Indeed, it was just Thursday night that they arrested a journalist and not the people threatening him.

Portland Police arrive on scene and make a targeted arrest. The Antifa subject got into a physical altercation with reporter @nicksortor, who was also taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/HvraOLMjfs — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 3, 2025

Nick Sorter fell for Antifa's trick of goading him into responding, and the Portland Police Bureau was only too happy to take him away.

The Portland Police Bureau, mayor/police commissioner, city councillors, and other alleged civic leaders have watched yet again as Antifa is, in real time, destroying another neighborhood without lifting a finger. The anarcho-terrorists pushed out a local school, and businesses are likely to follow. Even the Democratic Socialists, who hold a large swath of seats on the council, could connect these dots.

Instead of doing its job, the city is making Portland safe for Antifa — again. And I have some thoughts about that in this video below.

Memo to #Portland "leaders" about your #Antifa #anarchoterrorists taking over a swath of South Waterfront by the #ICEhq: You're doing it wrong.

From Adult in the Room Podcast @MayorKWilson @PortlandPolice https://t.co/Bt6ARf4bEi — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) October 3, 2025





