West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Nancy Pelosi Makes Us All Dumber for Having Listened to Her

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where this week the far left "leaders" running these states show every day how a mind is a terrible thing to waste, as the old government ad used to admonish us. We ought to bring that bad boy back — stat — and spread the word.

Let's get started, shall we?

San Fran Nan Scam

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ avatar of misinformation, Nancy Pelosi — aka San Fran Nan, Nervous Nancy, or Crazy Nancy — has made us all dumber for having listened to her. Again. It's not the first time she's spewed forth nonsense and bad ideas for people queuing in line to receive her "wisdom," but it may go down as one of the top ten of all time stupid things Nancy Pelosi has ever said.

Pelosi and her nephew, Gavin Newsom, are teammates in the Ignorance Olympics. They agree that if ICE agents "breach state law," local and state cops can arrest them. She said this as the Trump Administration telegraphed that Nancy's San Francisco may be targeted with ICE enforcement.

No, Nancy, California Highway Patrol and local cops can't arrest ICE agents… something about that Supremacy Clause or something…

Have they been arrested yet? West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Pelosi and her co-conspirators to "preserve their documents." Deputy AG Todd Blanche sent these numbnuts a howler to explain to these alleged learned leaders that what they propose is both "illegal and futile." He also states that if they persist with a "conspiracy" to break U.S. law, the DOJ will "investigate and prosecute" them.

California politicians want to arrest federal agents for enforcing federal law.

We just sent them a letter: Stand down or face prosecution.

No one threatens our agents. No one will stop us from Making America Safe Again. pic.twitter.com/xe0EK8QssO — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) October 23, 2025

Nancy:

What is ironic, however, is that by issuing this threat, Pelosi, Newsom, and Company are practicing a version of profiling that they all claim to hate. It's assumed that every ICE or Border Patrol agent is doing something wrong by removing illegal aliens. Seems kinda shady, no?

The California gang welcomed these illegal strangers into the fold to plus-up congressional districts. They've given these strangers free stuff and have no idea who ICE is arresting or for what crimes the perps are being rolled up. But it must be illegal!

It would be really helpful if, instead of filling TikTok influencers' minds with bad information, Nancy and Gavin could instruct them on what the Constitution actually says.

Too much to hope for, I guess.

Free beer

I recently mentioned on the Adult in the Room Podcast that even San Francisco isn't dumb enough to try a program that Washington State is contemplating: Becoming drug dealers for addicts by providing them a "safe supply."

Though San Francisco has thought about starting such a program, the city hasn't done the deed yet. Instead, I learned on the All In Podcast that they're giving out free beer to drunks. Yes, really.

There's a program called the 'managed alcohol program.' $5 million per year out of the San Francisco city budget is spent on this program where you can walk into a hotel, they have free beer. You ask for a beer, they give you a beer. What? You drink the beer, you go out, you party, you come back, you get another beer. So they have all these studies that rationalize this program, which is, Oh, this is a way to help alcoholics recover from alcoholism...

Disjointed

SHOT: The furniture-making company, The Joinery, finally had enough. The owner went to the Portland City Commission to plead with the socialists and weirdos to please, please, please clean up the city because it's killing the town and his business.

Jobs Program: Court: Antifa Uses Portland Homeless People as Expendable Cannon Fodder

The Joinery founder makes incredibly artful and simple furniture in an older section of Portland, St. Johns. Jon Blumenauer is civic-minded, is into sustainability and all that, and takes on employees to teach them the skill of furniture making. "We are a 'B' Corp, so we walk the walk," he told the City Commissioners at a recent meeting.

But "the life blood" of his company's sales, foot traffic, is off by 84% since COVID, due to the bums, vomit, feces, etc. from the city's failed homeless and drug addiction policies, and "lawlessness"—Antifa and gangs. He says these city policies create "a climate of fear" in Portland.

Advertisement





CHASER: Not that the sins of the father should follow the son, but it can't go without noting that Jon Blumenauer is the son of woke and retired long-time Portland city commissioner and Portland Congressman Earl Blumenhauer.

Blumenauer the Younger is reaping what his father, Blumenhauer the Elder, sowed for decades. Earl helped set the table for Portland's dysfunction, first as a city commissioner and later by the congressman from Portland.

Anarchist Book Fair

Seattle-based journalist and Discovery Institute Senior Fellow, Jonathan Choe, recently visited two anarchist book fairs, one in Oakland, Calif., and another in Seattle. These are where Antifa training materials are sold. Lectures and talks by professionals explain anarchist thought and philosophy.

Antifa has membership, uniforms (Jonathan explains their new uniforms), canon, handbook, pedagogy, flag, oaths, protocols, funding, and a mission: Destroy capitalism. They hate the West and glory in dysfunction and destruction.

Of course they did: UNBELIEVABLE: See Portland Cops LITERALLY Cover for Antifa Thugs Against ICE

Hillary Clinton once entitled her thesis about communist community organizer Saul Alinksy, "There Is Only the Fight." There's your clue.

The destination is revolution.

That which is rewarded is repeated

And here's a cop at the ICE facility being assaulted by a violent "protester" who does get arrested. That tracks, huh?

They haven't ruined everything — yet

It's not called "The Jewel" for nothing.

💦Located in San Diego, California, La Jolla is known for its breathtaking coastline, elegant residential neighborhoods, and natural beauty. La Jolla is a natural bay. Do you like this beach town?📷 📷



👉https://t.co/LnCkJbdgAQ pic.twitter.com/KnRHd7s18L — Bery (@Bery394562) June 7, 2025

The Antifa demonstrations and "No Kings" marches are cover for the #SchumerShutdown and the disastrous aftermath of Joe Biden's open borders and relentless spending. These protests are done in hopes that no one notices the fatuousness of their "cause" before the November 2026 midterm elections.

