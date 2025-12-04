Halle Berry Drops a Stunner About Gavin Newsom's Presidential Prospects

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry splashed a bucket of cold water on California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's presidential prospects, saying he "probably should not be the president" because of his policies concerning women. I can think of about a thousand other reasons to put on the list along with that one. How about the hypocrisy he displayed during the COVID lockdown by dining at fancy restaurants? Or how he botched the wildfire situation?

Berry, who once starred as popular comic book character Storm in X-Men, shared her thoughts on a potential Newsom presidency during the New York Times DealBook Summit, dragging him over the coals for not backing the Menopause Care Equity Act while rejecting a similar piece of legislation.

“With the way he’s overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be the next president,” the actress said. She then added that if men “had a medical condition that disrupted their sleep, brain function and sex life, we’d call that a health crisis on par with Covid, and the whole world would shut down.”

To be fair, men do a lot of the hard, heavy labor that women either won't or can't do. You don't see too many ladies climbing up poles to fix power lines. Or build skyscrapers. Or drill for oil. Men primarily take on these jobs because they require a degree of physical strength beyond most women. That's not a slight. Men and women are made different. Rather than get angry over this simple biological fact, we should celebrate and embrace those differences.

“When women struggle silently through perimenopause and menopause, trying to hold their families, careers, relationships and communities together, the struggle doesn’t just affect women, it affects every household,” Berry continued. “It affects the workplace, it affects the economy. One in six women leave the workplace due to their menopausal symptoms. So it affects everybody.”

Berry then called for both men and women to stand up and push back.

“I need every woman in this country to fight with me,” Berry explained. “But the truth is, the fight isn’t just for us women. We need men too. We need all of the leaders, every single one of you in this room – this fight needs you. We need you to stay curious. We need you to ask questions. We need you to care even when the topic feels unfamiliar and uncomfortable.”

A report from Variety said the legislation would have “mandated comprehensive insurance coverage for medically necessary menopause and perimenopause treatments, required doctors to complete continuing education on menopause and directed the medical board to develop a continuing education curriculum.”

Newsom vetoed the bill in October, saying the bill “would limit the ability of health plans to engage in practices that have been shown to ensure appropriate care while limiting unnecessary costs.”

"That is still the case with this bill – despite my call for a more tailored solution. This bill’s expansive coverage mandate, in conjunction with a prohibition on UM, goes too far,” he added.

The bottom line is that America doesn't need a radical leftist hypocrite in the White House. Not now. Not ever. We've witnessed enough destruction to the foundation of our nation in the last two Democratic administrations to last a lifetime.

