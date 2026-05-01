Somali Terrorist Stabs Golders Green Jews, Somaliland Condemns Antisemitism

Unsurprisingly, the Golders Green, UK, stabber turns out to be a murderous radical from Somalia. In response, the Republic of Somaliland, which has long sought independence from violent and corrupt Somalia, expressed its solidarity with the Jewish community in Britain.

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Sky News reported that Eissa Suleiman was a “45-year-old man” facing charges of “attempted murder” who appeared in court Friday. The outlet did admit, buried in a string of updates, that the attacker was born in Somalia. Suleiman not only stabbed the two Jewish men in Golders Green but also tried to kill his longtime friend, Ishmail Hussein, on the same day. Suleiman was already living in “supported mental health accommodation,” which appears to mean that the UK government and therefore British taxpayers were paying for him to have room and board before he went on his attempted murder spree.

The high likelihood is that Suleiman is a Somali Muslim, which could explain why he went to target Golders Green, which is known for having a heavy Jewish population. In contrast, the majority-Muslim nation of Somaliland was quick to extend its sympathy to the Jewish community under attack.

"We are appalled by the brutal antisemitic terrorist attack on members of the Jewish community in Golders Green," Somaliland's official statement said. "Our thoughts are with the victims, Schloime Rand and Moshe Shine, their families, and all those affected in this horrific attack. Golders Green has long stood as a place of community, faith, and coexistence. An attack of this nature, carried out in a residential neighbourhood against people simply going about their lives, is heartbreaking.”

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The statement went on, “As British-Somalilanders, we stand in unwavering solidarity with our Jewish neighbors across the United Kingdom. We recognize the fear [and] pain that such incidents cause, particularly in the context of a worrying rise in antisemitic attacks in recent months.” Somaliland was a British possession before its independence.

Somaliland also pointed to the need for a plan to “address the wider climate of transnational rhetoric that fuels antisemitism and terrorism within the United Kingdom. We call on politicians in Somalia and elsewhere who have normalized the use of antisemitic and inflammatory language to take responsibility and unequivocally denounce such views.”

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British author J.K. Rowling reposted a statement from comedian Matt Forde, who lives near Golders Green: “It’s a predominantly Jewish area and it’s a privilege as a non-Jew to live alongside such a warm and friendly community. Since October 7th, there has been a visible increase in hostility towards the Jewish community. ‘Missing’ posters of relatives were torn down. Yellow ribbons removed from railings. ‘From the River to the Sea’ stickers plastered on lampposts. Verbal abuse in the street.”

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Forde mourned, “I’ve seen the fear grow in Jewish friends and neighbours, driven by political activists who have revelled in creating that fear.” Between foreigners whose cultures encourage hatred of Jews and woke British leftists who think they are virtuous for supporting Palestinian jihadis, British Jews are under attack.

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