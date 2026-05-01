The S&P Has Its Best Month in 6 Years, Trump GAINS with Blacks… and the Dems Embrace a Nazi

Question for the peanut gallery: Of the 27 Amendments to the United States Constitution, which one is the most successful?

I say it’s the Third.

We’re still arguing over the First Amendment. Same goes for the Second Amendment. Lawyers bicker over limitations for the Fourth Amendment all the time. Same goes for the specificity of pleading the Fifth Amendment — yada yada, so on and so forth — but NOBODY argues about the Third Amendment:

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Amendment III No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.

See? When was the last time you heard someone complain about soldiers being quartered in their house without permission? That’s right: It’s never happened!

So clearly, the Third Amendment is our most successful amendment. Way to go, guys!

I’m being (mostly) tongue-in-cheek. Or, to quote El Rushbo, I’m “illustrating the absurd with absurdity.” Because the truth is, the Third Amendment was designed to address a problem that no longer exists.

It’s a legal relic of the colonial age.

Fun fact: The Third Amendment has never been the basis of a single Supreme Court decision. It is, quite literally, America’s least-litigated constitutional amendment.

Hey, times change. The problems of yesterday are different than the problems of today.

It’s why political parties must evolve — or die.

Speaking of which, let’s leave the colonial era and return to 2026: The Republican Party and the Democratic Party have both changed considerably over the last 30 years. I honestly don’t know which party has changed the most.

The GOP has gone from a WASP-ish country club of privileged elites to the party of day laborers, union members, beer-drinkers, and married families. From Bush to blue collar, it’s revolutionized the entire political map.

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And increasingly, the Republican Party is now home to minorities. Yesterday on CNN, data guru Harry Enten noted that the GOP is +12 with black voters since Trump’s first term:

Trump's GOP is holding on to the generational gains they made with Black voters in the 2024 election.



The GOP has gained 12 pts on the Dems on party id with African Americans vs. Trump term 1 at this point.



Trump's approval with Black voters is higher than it was in term 1. pic.twitter.com/EKiEv561jk — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 30, 2026

Meanwhile, the GOP is also giving investors a reason to smile: It didn’t get much media attention (I’m sure you can figure out why), but the S&P just had its best month in nearly six years.

From Axios:

[I]investors today are looking ahead to an economy that emerges largely unscathed from the energy and supply shocks of the Iran war, with an AI revolution driving productivity and growth. Earnings from the likes of Google parent Alphabet and Caterpillar this week supported that optimistic view. By the numbers: The S&P 500 rose 1% yesterday to another record, ending the month up 10.4% That's just a bit shy of November 2020's 10.8% gain.

Tech stocks were the big driver in April, as reflected in the Nasdaq 100, up 15.6% for the month.

As the GOP continues to make record-setting inroads with minority voters, investors are voting with their wallets — and very clearly, they’re starry-eyed about the future. They believe our best days are yet to come.

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It’s led to a Trumpian political coalition of entrepreneurs, investors, working-class Americans, minorities, and families.

Of course, the Democratic Party is dramatically different, too. Finally freed of those pesky blue-collar “wage slaves” with their insufferable “traditional values” that pulled them to the middle, the Dems now have the political latitude to embrace left-wing radicalism without ANY limitations.

Supporting Hamas? Check! Replacing capitalism with socialism? Check! Defunding ICE? Check! Open borders? Check! Trans surgery for children? Check!

And Nazism: Today’s Democratic Party is actually embracing Nazism.

From Politico:

Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills suspended her campaign for Senate on Thursday, as her progressive challenger, oyster farmer Graham Platner, continued to lead in the polls and in fundraising. It’s a shocking fall off for the incumbent governor, who was once the preferred candidate of national Democrats in the race and remains the only member of her party to win statewide in Maine in nearly two decades. […] It is a remarkable ascension for Platner, who was a complete unknown when he launched his campaign last August and has faced a myriad of scandals including offensive old Reddit posts and a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol that he later covered up. Platner has said the past comments don’t represent him, but they are likely to feature heavily in the general election matchup against Collins: A super PAC backing her, Pine Tree Results PAC, put millions this week behind ads highlighting the comment and the tattoo.

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It’s yet another embarrassing setback for Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

From NOTUS:

Chuck Schumer recruited Maine Gov. Janet Mills, endorsed her campaign and touted her as a centerpiece of his strategy to win a Senate majority this year. Her decision to drop out of the Senate race before the primary has left Democratic Party leaders wondering: Why did Schumer push so hard for a candidate who ran such a lackluster campaign? “Schumer clearly went all out to try to recruit her. Clearly, what he thought was going to be a big thing in Maine was not,” said one Senate Democrat, who requested anonymity to speak freely. […] Schumer “has an idea of what voters want that’s stuck in 1996,” and he’s “deeply removed from the anger that people feel,” said Amanda Litman, co-founder of the progressive candidate recruitment group Run For Something. Litman said Schumer’s primary interventions are “sowing dissent” because putting “your thumb on the scale, and to do it so incorrectly, undermines that institution’s relationship with voters.” Schumer’s position within the party has grown more tenuous. Some Senate Democratic candidates have said if elected, they would not support him as Democratic leader. Other members of his caucus have conspicuously endorsed candidates who are running in primaries against Schumer-aligned competitors.

Now, was Graham Platner the most qualified Nazi that Maine’s Democrats could’ve picked? Or were there more electable Nazis that they overlooked?

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Beats me.

But from a branding perspective, going from “Trump is Hitler,” “Musk is Hitler,” and “Republicans are all Nazis” to “Hey, Nazi tattoos aren’t really that bad, Platner was going through a tough time, c’mon guys, show some compassion,” is an awkward sales pitch.

Besides, Nazis are so… 1930s.

They’re a relic of a bypassed age — an anachronistic yet tragic reminder of how a deranged sociopath named Adolf Hitler sought to solve “the Jewish problem” by committing genocide and launching a global race war.

But some people refuse to evolve. For a guy who claims he “accidentally” got a Nazi tattoo, Platner has remained remarkably consistent with his hatred of all things Jewish:

He praised Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israel. He called America’s support of Israel “shameful.” He accused Israel of Genocide. He vilifies “Jewish money” in the form of AIPAC. He spreads the vile antisemitic conspiracy theories of neo-Nazis.

Question: Add all that together and throw in a Nazi tattoo. What do you get?

Answer: You get a Nazi.

Welcome to the new face of the Democratic Party!

Evolve or go extinct. Pivot or perish. Adapt or die. You’ve got to think like Wayne Gretzky and skate to where the puck is going, not where it’s been.

Because nothing stands still — especially not political parties.

One party is looking a lot more like America. The other is spewing anti-capitalist rhetoric with a German accent.

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And if the Democrats aren’t careful, they’ll go the way of the Third Amendment: Technically still around, but relegated to obscurity.

Related: Poll Shocker: Plurality of Democrats Believe Trump’s Assassination Attempt Was Staged

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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