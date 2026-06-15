Two of the most powerful large language models in the world just got yanked from service, starting with a national security directive from the United States government during the Friday night news dump.

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"The U.S. government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees," Anthropic said in a statement.

"The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance."

Double emphasis in the original — and, I'd have to add, some claim not all their customers. But stick a pin in that thought for just a moment.

Although the administration failed to give any specific details, Anthropic says it believes the government became aware of a method of "jailbreaking" Fable 5, potentially unleashing the AI from its built-in guardrails against use in developing cyber exploits, deadly chemical synthesis, and other sensitive topics.

That's a big deal. The "Fives" are the latest version of Claude, Anthropic's enterprise- and government-centric LLM. Fable is the "safe" version available to the public, while you might think of Mythos as the weapons-grade version. Because it is.

What separates Fable from Mythos are the guardrails that, as Anthropic put it, are supposed to "greatly reduce the likelihood that Fable is misused for tasks related to cybersecurity (among others)."

“To date, the government has only given us verbal evidence of a potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak, which essentially consists of asking the model to read a specific codebase and fix any software flaws,” the company continued. “Our understanding is that one potential jailbreak was shared with the government.”

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Since "that perfect jailbreak resistance does not appear to be possible today, Anthropic adopted a defense in depth strategy" by shutting down both "Fives" until further notice.

Again, the emphasis is in the original, but let's come back now to " all their customers."

Social media is awash in rumors that Fable 5's underlying code wasn't just stolen, but it's out in the wild — successfully uploaded to Pirate's Bay for anyone to run locally. Provided, of course, they're in possession of a powerful enough system. While I can slowly run some stripped-down models on the M4 Pro Mac mini right here on my desk, I assure you I couldn't run Claude.

But don't believe the rumors. Near as I can tell, they're based on this prank posted to X on Friday.

Someone put Fable 5 on the pirate bay, 3.4TB 😂 pic.twitter.com/VV9609KAIF — Piotr Pomorski (@PtrPomorski) June 13, 2026

The attached Community Note reads: "A Pirate Bay search for 'fable' returns no relevant results, and further, there is no 'Other / Models' category as claimed in the screenshot."

I asked Grok for any other examples, and it came back with this: "Pliny the Liberator extracted and dumped the full ~120k-character system prompt on GitHub shortly after launch. People are using it to emulate Fable-like behavior on Opus 4.8 or other models... but it's instructions, not the model itself. Useful for prompting, not a full clone."

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Good to know.

"The sudden regulatory intervention serves as a stark warning to the enterprise sector: centralized, cloud-based frontier models exist at the absolute mercy of government oversight and vendor compliance," is how Venture Beat put it, but I'm not entirely sure that's a bad thing.

I don't doubt that someday, something like Mythos 5 will escape into the wild, potentially setting up a situation like Frank Herbert's The White Plague. In his 1982 novel, the Dune author postulated what might happen as genetic engineering becomes inexpensive and accessible enough for a deranged individual to create a plague capable of wiping out humanity.

The book's distraught villain, John Roe O'Neil, nearly succeeds in doing just that.

We have extremely powerful tools in LLMs like Fable, and as you know, tools are easy to refashion into weapons.

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