Elon Musk Was Right: Pedro Sánchez Is a Traitor

Search for “traitor” on X this week, and one man will flood your timeline: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The reason? Shocking images of thousands of migrants from Morocco crossing the border and flooding into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. The head of the association that represents Spain's Civil Guard officers in Ceuta told the Associated Press that the border had “totally collapsed.” After watching video footage of migrants breaking through fences to get into the city, one would be justified in using the word "invasion" to describe what's happening. Indeed, Santiago Abascal, the leader of the rising populist/conservative Vox party, called it just that and wrote that "Pedro Sánchez is its main promoter and guilty of all its consequences."

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The migrants don't disagree. Video footage captured some of the arrivals chanting, “Viva Pedro Sánchez!” or “Long live Pedro Sánchez!”

Their gratitude to the Socialist prime minister is due to his mass amnesty plan, which received 1.2 million applications by its June 30, 2026, deadline. As I wrote in So, How's Spain's Mass Amnesty Working Out?, "Sánchez, of course, looks at every new immigrant as a potential future voter who won't care about the mind-boggling corruption within his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE). As increasing numbers of Spaniards take to the streets to demand the prime minister's resignation, Muslim migrants are among his most loyal supporters."

In that article, I linked to a video of a Muslim store owner with a poster of Sánchez on his wall who says Muslims who become citizens are “100%" going to vote for the prime minister because of his support for Palestine and Iran. This is why I've called him the West's most hostile leader toward Israel. (The Gazans who celebrated Spain's World Cup victory would agree with me.)

Elon Musk dubbed Sánchez something else: a traitor. After the prime minister defended his amnesty plan in April, Musk wrote on X, "Dirty Sánchez is guilty of high treason." Sánchez responded cheekily at the time, "Mars can wait. Humanity can't."

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How's that humanity working out? Juan Jesús Vivas, the president of Ceuta, said the current situation was an “absolute humanitarian and social emergency.” Reuters reports that Vivas also said that facilities for unaccompanied minors were operating at 2,400% of capacity and that 60 bodies had been recovered at sea over the previous few months.

As for the fate of Europe's citizens, Abascal said Sánchez had "opened the doors of Europe to all dangers." He described the prime minister's high treason more vividly than Musk did: "For every rape, every stabbing, and every slash to the pockets of Spaniards to keep them afloat... there is a direct culprit: the mafia boss desperately calling in more hitmen to stay in power."

Sánchez, who is mired in corruption scandals, can't go out in public now because, as Abascal says, everyone knows he doesn't defend Spain's interests and is only interested in holding on to power. (Watch him get heckled here as he visits areas affected by Spain's wildfires.) The lower house of the Spanish parliament called on the prime minister to resign last month in a non-binding vote, but he somehow remains in power as one of Europe's great political survivors.

Related: Why You Should Care That Spain's Future Is at Stake

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Could these images of the border invasion be the last straw for Sánchez? Hundreds of Spanish citizens are reportedly already taking to the streets of Ceuta to protest, and they aren't alone in their anger at the prime minister. I'll end with several prominent voices echoing what Musk said several months ago: Sánchez is a traitor.

English freedom fighter Tommy Robinson:

As the world looks on in horror at the invasion of Spain.



Dirty Sánchez just sees voters.



Treasonous. pic.twitter.com/IsduuYXImI — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 30, 2026

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet:

Your treason to Spain and all of Western Civilization will be your legacy. What did you think would happen when you legalized a million foreign invaders? Or was this the goal the entire time? — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) July 30, 2026

Political journalist Eric Daugherty:

🚨 NOW: Spain's leftist PM Pedro Sanchez is getting EATEN ALIVE after he dropped this WEAK statement following the mass African invasion of Spain's borders



"The Government of Spain is fully committed to providing an immediate response to the situation in Ceuta...This is the… pic.twitter.com/AdNAOGS2Sm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 30, 2026

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider:

The Reconquest of Spain is underway and at the command of Traitor Pedro Sánchez! 🇪🇸 https://t.co/xNWseWwKAI — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) July 30, 2026

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Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind author Gad Saad:

It is baffling how treasonous Western politicians are. Castrated, weak, lobotomized ideologues. https://t.co/XJo2dACqWb — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 30, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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