John Cleese Drops Truth Bombs About Islamic Culture

Western civilization's self-immolation is no joke. Comedian John Cleese of Monty Python fame just made a completely accurate but incredibly daring argument you’ll rarely find a celebrity making: not all cultures are morally equal.

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Cleese posted July 30 in response to an X poll about his possible motives, “I'm not a racist. I'm a culturalist[.] I believe some cultures are superior to others.” He went on, “For example, I prefer cultures that do not encourage wife beating, paedophilia, clitorectomies, stoning and constant inflation of the male ego[.] I am also aware of the difference between Islamoscepticism and Islamophobia.”

He ended with a point that he has probably had to make many times to his former friends and colleagues: “Notice that hate does not come into this. Only moral preferences.” Unfortunately, most Western celebrities have become incapable of moral distinctions.

The scenes from Spain right now are proof enough of how suicidal Western immigration policies have become.

Spain’s migration crisis is reaching a breaking point. Thousands of Moroccan migrants crossed into Ceuta in a single wave while just four officers tried to hold the border. Security forces say they are overwhelmed, abandoned and unable to contain the influx. This is no longer a… pic.twitter.com/MqvJeOKdiz — David Alandete (@alandete) July 30, 2026

For Our VIPs: After 800 Years of Expelling Last Muslim Invasion, Spain Welcomes New Invaders

The British mass migration crisis likewise made international headlines recently over bodycam footage of Henry Nowak's death and the rape gang inquiry. Nowak was a young Polish-British boy who bled out on the ground while pleading for help. UK cops cuffed him, sneered at him, and listened empathetically to his murderer's fake story of racism. The rape gang inquiry found that 250,000 British girls and women have been victims of the gang abuse, with the overwhelming majority of perpetrators being Muslim. One Welsh girl was raped 1,000 times, which is almost unimaginable.

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Islamic sacred texts endorse pedophilia and rape of non-Muslims. They also promote jihad, domestic abuse, sex slavery, honor killings, and other horrific evils. These are the facts behind Cleese's comments.

I also particularly applaud Cleese's clarification because he more eloquently expressed a point I have made before. For instance, if America or England or Spain offered to welcome in some of the persecuted Nigerian and Syrian Christians, or the Persian freedom fighters who draw their inspiration from America, or the Israeli Jews so persecuted in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, I would understand it (provided we have some clear vetting and a numbers limit). We have many of the same basic moral principles in Western civilization as all the above-mentioned people have, even if our music and food and village traditions are different. But it is obvious that almost any country that is overwhelmingly Muslim or Communist will train most of its citizens or subjects to honor values completely at variance with ours.

I, too, am a culturalist. Nor are all cultures morally equal.

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