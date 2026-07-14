Welsh Victims, Including Girl Assaulted 1,000 Times, Decry Muslim Gang Coverup

The British government’s cover-up of the massive Muslim sexual assault gang scandal continues to blow up, as victims in Wales try to call attention to the crisis in their area.

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Welsh Tory and Senedd leader Darren Millar is disgusted at Plaid Cymru and Labour for what he says is a deliberate effort to overlook the Muslim rape gangs that have victimized Welsh girls. “We know that child sexual exploitation has been happening in Wales because brave survivors have come forward to tell their stories,” Millar said, according to The UK Express. The Welsh Conservatives argue that the other political parties are refusing to “back the comprehensive investigation that victims deserve.” He says that victims in Wales feel overlooked and are calling for more attention.

Millar is angling for a separate government inquiry focused specifically on rape gangs in Wales if the inquiry that Baroness Anne Longfield is leading ends up not giving enough attention to the area. Millar is particularly angry after hearing the testimony of one girl who described “how she was groomed, trafficked and raped more than 1,000 times.”

The Welsh politician’s concern about that girl and other victims being ignored comes after the Statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs selected multiple cities for investigative focuses, but all of them were in England. “Not one of the local investigations announced by the inquiry to date is located here in Wales,” Millar complained.

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He argued, “And that decision is leaving survivors here feeling overlooked and ignored, and struggling to understand why they will need to wait longer for answers. Rather than standing up for Welsh victims and pressing for Wales to be included, the new Plaid Cymru Government appears to have simply accepted that decision. I do not believe that is good enough.”

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What Millar is pointing out is the fact that even when finally forced to acknowledge the issue of rape gangs in Great Britain, which victimized at least 250,000 girls according to Member of Parliament Rupert Lowe’s investigation, the acknowledgment is still incomplete and bare-bones. Perhaps that is because around 90% of the perpetrators are from Muslim countries or Muslim ethnic groups. Most UK government officials are not willing to be honest about the catastrophe of mass migration from Muslim nations.

Millar doubled down on his demand for wider attention. “Grooming gangs have operated in Wales, in cities, in towns, and in rural areas. There are victims, perpetrators, and those who could have done more to protect people. Serious questions need answering. People need to be held to account. And victims deserve justice,” he said.

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He also referred to the ideological sticking point that I mentioned above, which is the obvious link between rape gangs and Muslim migration to the UK. Millar himself was a little too reluctant to admit that Islam endorses the rape of non-Muslims as praiseworthy, but he did admit that no political concerns should prevent honest inquiry.

“Some argue that politicians have been reluctant to confront aspects of these crimes because many offenders in some cases elsewhere in Britain have come from particular ethnic backgrounds,” Millar said. “We must never stereotype entire communities, and the overwhelming majority of people of all backgrounds are appalled by these crimes. But protecting children must always come before political sensitivities. Fear of causing offense can never become an excuse for failing to investigate serious crime wherever it exists.”

Unfortunately, that is exactly what has happened in the UK.

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